How to start Romantic Hangouts in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 has brought Romantic Hangouts to the game, allowing you to invite your in-game romantic interests or partners to any of the available apartments. This is a "repeatable, unlimited event," adding another dimension to the gameplay. With that being said, the community is eager to know how to unlock and start Romantic Hangouts in Cyberpunk 2077.

We have gathered all the available information regarding the same in the article below. Update 2.1 was released on December 5, bringing down the curtain on the game with several major new content.

How to unlock Partner Hangouts in Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1?

Spending time during Romantic Hangouts (Image via CD Projekt)

The main two criteria to initiate these Hangouts in-game are having the title updated to 2.1 and completing the romance patch with the character you are interested in. The concluding chapter for each love interest is as follows:

Judy - Pyramid Song

Kerry - Boat Drinks

Panam - Queen of the Highway

River - Following the River

How to initiate Romance Hangouts in Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1?

You will receive a message from your romantic partner in-game asking whether you want them to come to the apartment. This adds the "I Really Want to Stay At Your House" Main Job. You can choose whichever apartment you want when replying to them, including the Dogtown Hideout from Phantom Liberty.

Showering during Romantic Hangouts (Image via CD Projekt)

In the apartment, the romantic partner will sit on the living room couch. You can sit there and cuddle, including playing with their hair, caressing their cheeks, and kissing them. You can also choose to dance with them in the apartment.

Furthermore, they can join you in the shower, lay beside you, and go to sleep. To complete the Hangout, simply leave the apartment.

How to repeat Romantic Hangout in Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1?

You can send a text to your romantic interest and ask them over again. Either they will reply in the positive or say they are busy. It takes around two in-game days for the "I Really Want to Stay At Your House" Main Job to come back online again.

You can check out update 2.1 patch notes to learn more about everything that is on offer, including a rideable NCART Metro system, new bikes, the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet debut, and plenty more.

The dev team has already stated that this will bring down the curtain on any other major content updates for the game. It is likely that CDPR's main focus will now be Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2077's sequel, Orion.