How to get Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 introduced the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet to the mix for motorheads to delight themselves. It is a rear-wheel drive car with 296 horsepower and is a beast that you will love to sit behind the wheel in. Furthermore, it is a clear upgrade over Johnny Silverhand's Porsche.

That said, you will surely be eager to know how to get the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet in-game. We have gathered all the available information regarding this.

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1: How to get the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet?

Expand Tweet

Players need to follow the below-mentioned steps to get their hands on the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet in-game:

Go to any computer terminal in-game and open NET.

Select Auto Fixer, scroll down on the left, and select Others.

Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet (930) will be listed for 73,000. Choose the option to buy it.

Once the transfer is completed, you will be notified of a new job, "Shape of a Pony."

You will receive a text from "El Capitan" detailing that the Porsche seller has disappeared with the car, and you need to get involved. He will send you coordinates on the last-known location. Go there.

Once there, you will notice a fan dressed as Johnny Silverhand himself. You will find an archived letter and the GPS Hash. The latter will lead you to where the car is.

Go there and defeat all the Wraiths. You will find the Car Key on one of them.

Get inside the shed to find the car. As you drive away, you will be chased by a few enemies. Defeat them and ride off with your new joyride.

All that is left is to push the pedal to the metal and zoom through Cyberpunk 2077's picturesque settings. Furthermore, update 2.1 also adds replayable car races and opens up an earlier closed-off highway.

Expand Tweet

The latest update reportedly marks the final major content for the game. Interested readers can check out the Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 update patch notes to learn more about everything on offer.

Major highlights include the rideable NCART Metro system that spans the Night City, new bikes, gameplay changes, Accessibility features, and plenty more. While the game had a disastrous launch, it has redeemed itself over the years through comprehensive meaningful changes and become one of the best RPGs.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be competing against Apex Legends, Final Fantasy XIV, Fortnite, and Genshin Impact for the "Best Ongoing" title at the upcoming The Game Awards.