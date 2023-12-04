Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1: All new accessibility features

After much controversy, Cyberpunk 2077 has been resurrected from the dead thanks to the 2.0 and subsequent updates. The latest version, 2.1, brings a boatload of accessibility options that make exploring the world of Night City more comfortable for all kinds of people. This is not just an overhaul of existing options but the addition of many new ones too.

The list is exhaustive, so let's dive into the major changes and see what developer CD Projekt RED has brought to the table with update 2.1.

Exploring all accessibility changes and additions in Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1

One of the many changes coming soon to the open-world sci-fi RPG game. (Image via CD Projekt RED)

The biggest change introduced here is a brand new "Accessibility" tab that will be accessible from the Options menu after updating to version 2.1. This will combine existing options in the game with brand-new ones. Speaking of the latter, here is the full list:

Increased font size: Affects elements like button prompts, on-screen tips, and more.

Affects elements like button prompts, on-screen tips, and more. Minigame timer: Players can pick whether they want to be under the pressure of a timer during the hacking minigame by being able to turn it off.

Players can pick whether they want to be under the pressure of a timer during the hacking minigame by being able to turn it off. Increased HUD size: The HUD (Heads Up Display) size can be increased slightly to allow better readability.

The HUD (Heads Up Display) size can be increased slightly to allow better readability. Disable HUD visual effects: By default, Cyberpunk 2077 features a chromatic aberration effect for HUD aspects like minimap and weapons. This allows disabling it.

By default, Cyberpunk 2077 features a chromatic aberration effect for HUD aspects like minimap and weapons. This allows disabling it. Reduce HUD decorative elements: Hides HUD elements that do not tie into gameplay for a cleaner, more readable image.

Hides HUD elements that do not tie into gameplay for a cleaner, more readable image. Remove HUD lens distortion: Disable the lens distortion effect that appears on the minimap and settings menu.

Disable the lens distortion effect that appears on the minimap and settings menu. Weapon Cycling to Arm Cyberware: Players can pick whether or not to cycle from weapons to cyberware in the weapon selection cycle.

Players can pick whether or not to cycle from weapons to cyberware in the weapon selection cycle. Adaptive Triggers/Trigger Effect Intensity: This concerns the DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5. Allows disable the adaptive triggers on the controller. Additionally, a slider allows control of the sensitivity of the trigger effect.

This is it for the new additions. Most of these changes will not be noticeable or useful for the vast majority of players, but every little helps. The Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 is just around the corner, so be sure to check out what's new before diving in.

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 is scheduled to go live on December 5, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.