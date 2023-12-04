Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1: Release date, Metro system, new cars, and more

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 is scheduled to add a host of new content to the game, including a Metro traversal system, unique cars, an on-person radio, and much more. The large scope of the update has taken many by surprise, as not many were expecting much following the recent release of Phantom Liberty. But it is clear that developer and publisher CD Projekt Red (CDPR) is continuing to work on bettering the title and the in-game player experience.

For those wondering what to expect in update 2.1, here's everything we know that is coming.

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 release date

The upcoming update 2.1 will be released on Tuesday, December 5, for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. The information was revealed on a recent CDPR livestream.

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 confirmed features

Rideable NCART Metro is arriving

CDPR is introducing five Night City Area Rapid Transport metro lines that will cover 19 stations across the city. This will significantly reduce traffic time while moving around and provide players with a different perspective while traversing.

CDPR's blog post stated that this service will open up in-game once V receives a tet from NCART.

On-person radio on the go

A Radioport is being added that will allow V and the player to listen to the radio while on foot or on the metro. It will turn off during crucial game audio scenes like dialogs and conversations.

Motoring updates

Update 2.1 is also bringing the following features for Cyberpunk 2077 fans who love cars and bikes (copied from the blog post):

New vehicles, including new motorbikes and a real classic: a cabriolet version of Porsche 911 !

! Replayable car races are available after the race with Claire is finished.

More immersive motorbike riding — including the ability to throw knives while riding, leaning, doing wheelies, and even flips!

New car chases — if you mess with the gangs while doing gigs, they might hunt you down later!

Newly opened highway.

Miscellaneous features

Improved boss fights, with a significantly more powerful Adam Smasher, using the Sandevistan implant from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime.

Players can hang out with their in-game romantic partners in apartments.

Accessibility features

New "Accessibility" tab in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The studio is adding a new "Accessibility" tab that will appear in the game's settings. The following features will also be included:

Colorbring modes

Subtitles

Text size

Background opacity

Aim Assist

Snap to Target

Additive Camera Motions

Weapon Sway

Controller Vibration

Center of Screen Dot Overlay

User Interface Haptic Feedback

Larger Fonts

Hacking Minigame Time Limit

Larger HUD Elements

Removes HUD Visual Effects

Reduce HUD Decorative Elements

Remove HUD Lens Distortion

Weapon Cycling to Arm Cyberware

Adaptive Triggers and Trigger Effect Intensity

More features are expected to arrive with update 2.1. Keep an eye out on Sportskeeda's Cyberpunk 2077 coverage to learn more about them.