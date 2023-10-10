Cyberpunk 2077 (2.0) Vehicle Unlocks, explored

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.0 brings with it a host of gameplay improvements and quality-of-life upgrades. Among them is the Autofixer, which is something that players have been asking for. The Autofixer serves as a vehicle store in Cyberpunk 2077. In previous patches, grinding for vehicles was a little tedious, and they were only purchasable across various fixers scattered across Night City. But with Patch 2.0, it has all been streamlined into one shop.

Players can view this menu through many access points scattered across the city and also through the in-game web that has a site dedicated to it.

With this, vehicle unlocks have also been tweaked. This article explores the different vehicles and how you can unlock them as you progress through Night City in Patch 2.0 of Cyberpunk 2077.

All Vehicle Unlock requirements in the Autofixer for Patch 2.0 in Cyberpunk 2077

Given below are all the vehicles that are available to purchase in the base game of Cyberpunk 2077 (2.0). Some vehicles require certain missions to be completed and vary from district to district. These include completing a Fixer's entire gig list and purchasing property. The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC also adds a few vehicles to the game that are unlocked as Vehicle Contract gigs offered by 'El Capitan.'

Cruising in Night City (Image by CDPR)

Quartz EC-L R275: Unlocked after reaching Street Cred level 12 Quartz EC-T2 R660: Unlocked after reaching Street Cred level 12 Archer Quartz "Bandit": Unlocked after completing “Ghost Town” Quartz Sidewinder: Unlocked after Street Cred level 20 Herrera Outlaw GTS: Unlocked after completing all “El Capitan” Gigs. Rayfield Aerondight S9 Guinevere: Unlocked after reaching Streed Cred level 50 and completing Gigs in Downtown. Rayfield Caliburn: Unlocked after reaching Street Cred level 40. A black variant can be obtained for free after siding with Panam in the mission Ghost Town. Colby C125: Unlocked after reaching Street Cred level 20 Colby “Little Mule”: Unlocked after Street Cred level 12. Quadra Type 66 “Jen Rowley”: Unlocked after Street Cred level 25 Quadra Type 66 “The Avenger”: Unlocked after Street Cred level 48 and completing all ‘El Capitan’ Gigs. Quadra Type 66: “Javelina”: Unlocked after Street Cred level 48. Chevillon Emperor 620 Ragnar: Unlocked after Street Cred level 20. Chevillon Thrax 388 Jefferson: Unlocked after Street Cred level 20. Quadra Turbo -R 740: Unlocked after Street Cred level 30. Quadra Type-66 “Cthulhu”: Unlocked after Street Cred level 50 and purchasable after completing all the races with Claire. Mizutani Shion "Coyote": Unlocked after Street Cred level 30. Mizutani Shion MZ2: Unlocked after Street Cred level 27. Mizutani Shion "Samum": Unlocked after Street Cred level 32. Mizutani Hozuki "Hoseki": Unlocked after Street Cred level 12. Makigai Mai Mai P126: Unlocked after Street Cred level 12. Thorton Galena "Gecko": Unlocked after Street Cred level 12. Thorton Mackinaw MTL1: Unlocked after Street Cred level 30. Thorton Galena G240: Unlocked after Street Cred level 40. Thorton Colby CX410 Butte: Unlocked after Street Cred level 50. Villefort Columbus V340-F Freight: Unlocked after Street Cred level 25. Villefort Alvarado VF4 570 Delegate: Unlocked after Street Cred level 20. Villefort Cortes V5000 Valor: Unlocked after Street Cred level 30. Mahir Supron FS3: Unlocked after Street Cred level 12. Herrera Outlaw: Unlocked after Street Cred level 45. Brennan Apollo: Unlocked after Street Cred level 20. Arch Nazare: Unlocked after Street Cred level 27. Yaiba Kusanagi CT3X: Unlocked after Street Cred level 30.

Cyberpunk 2077 now has many more vehicles (Image by CDPR)

Cyberpunk 2077 has a wide variety of vehicles. From brutish four-wheelers to nimble, agile speedsters, driving in Night City has an excellent feel to it. With Patch 2.0, cars are easier to purchase. Having a dedicated terminal from where you can glance at the entire catalog of vehicles is an understated quality-of-life improvement. CD Project Red is finally earning some goodwill back, and Cyberpunk 2077 seems more polished than ever.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available to play on PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.