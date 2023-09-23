Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0: Best ways to earn Eddies (money) fast

In Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0, making Eddies can be a bit of a challenge. While it used to be fairly easy to make money in the RPG, developer CD Projekt Red changed things up a bit with the new patch. Since this is a role-playing title, players will need a lot of money, at least during the initial stages of the game.

Eddies are a very important commodity in RPGs. Considering that you won't have access to high-level equipment through the initial stages of the game, you will have to buy most of your gear.

So, how does one earn Eddies quickly in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0?

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

How to earn money quickly in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

First of all, you will need money during the early stages of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 to pay off your debts to Vic. You could go the console command route and add tonnes of Eddies to your character, but that's not a fun way to do things.

Alternatively, you can use the following methods to make some extra cash for yourself.

1) Selling unnecessary weapons and gear

Whenever you defeat any enemy, they drop a lot of weapons and gear. While some of these items are usable, most of them are not. Instead of hoarding these items or breaking them down into parts, it's wise to sell them, at least during the initial stages of the game.

Until you reach the mid to end-game stages, it's not advised to upgrade anything unless you get gear of Iconic rarity. So, just sell all your unused gear to the different vendors around the city for some extra cash.

2) Cash Bags

Apart from dropping items when defeated, certain enemies drop cash bags, which contain a good chunk of Eddies in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. This drop depends entirely upon the RNG and can drop from random enemies.

The best thing to do is to loot each and every enemy you defeat. Unfortunately, since their drops are so random, it's hard to farm them.

3) Complete gigs

Gigs are side quests that you will come across in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. While these gigs are completely optional and may be regarded as a waste of time, they're a good source of Eddies in the game. Unlike main missions, they are short and can be completed quickly.

So, if you're running short of money, don't hesitate to pick up a gig or two and complete them. Who knows, you might even land yourself an interesting weapon or two.

4) NCPD Side Hustles

While roaming around in your vehicle, you will often get messages on your scanner informing you of an ongoing activity in your vicinity. These short missions are known as NCPD Side Hustles. They are an excellent source of loot that you can eventually sell for Eddies in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.

There are three types of hustles that you will encounter in the game. They are:

Assault in Progress

Suspected Organized Crime Activity

Reported Crime

For every hustle, your primary goal will be to neutralize every enemy in the vicinity and loot everything that you find. For successfully completing these missions, you will also be rewarded by the NCPD.

5) Selling junk

As you progress through the game, you will end up accumulating a lot of weapon parts and other junk items. These take up storage space, so you might want to consider selling them if you're running low on money.

While they don't really offer that much cash, every single Eddie counts, at least in the initial few stages of the game, so sell whatever you don't need.

These are the methods through which you can make some quick cash in Cyberpunk 2077. However, with the Phantom Liberty DLC scheduled to go live in a few days, more efficient and rewarding methods might be added to the game.