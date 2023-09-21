Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Phantom Liberty Twitch drops: Dates, rewards, and more

The Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update has finally gone live, with players eagerly awaiting the Phantom Liberty DLC. From a gripping storyline to some amazing mechanics, this title has it all. Apart from all the amazing weapons and tech, the game has beautiful cosmetics that players can get their hands on. Whenever a popular title goes live, the developers usually organize a Twitch drop program.

So here's everything you need to know about the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Phantom Liberty Twitch drops, including the dates and all the rewards associated with it.

All Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Phantom Liberty Twitch drops

To celebrate the launch of the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Phantom Liberty DLC, CD Projekt Red is giving away some cosmetics and a powerful weapon through their Twitch drop program. Each reward drops during a certain timeframe, during which players must watch an eligible streamer for at least an hour to claim these rewards.

Here's a list of all the rewards, including the period when they'll be available:

Item Time NUS Infiltrator Boots 25/09/2023, 1p.m. CEST to 02/10/2023, 11:59 pm CEST NUS Infiltrator Pants 03/10/2023, 12a.m. CEST to 12/10/2023, 11:59 pm CEST NUS Infiltrator Jacket 13/10/2023, 12a.m. CEST to 21/10/2023, 11:59 pm CEST NUS Infiltrator Headgear 25/09/2023, 1p.m. CEST to 21/10/2023, 11:59 pm CEST

Players will also be able to collect a special Yasha Sniper Rifle between 25/09/2023, 4 pm CEST, and 21/10/2023, 11:59 pm CEST. To do this, they must gift an eligible streamer two subscriptions of any tier.

How to claim Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Phantom Liberty Twitch drops

To claim the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Phantom Liberty Twitch drops, here's what players need to do:

First, make your way to the Cyberpunk 2077 website, the link to which can be found here.

On this page, you will find an option to link your GoG account to Twitch.

It's recommended that you perform this action if your accounts aren't already linked.

Click on the "Link Account" prompt on the webpage above, and you will be taken to the GoG login page.

Follow the onscreen instructions to link your accounts.

Once you've linked the two accounts, head over to Twitch and locate a streamer who has these Twitch drops enabled.

In case you cannot locate them, the website linked above has a list of all streamers who are participating in this campaign.

Tune into one of those streams and watch for an hour any time between the dates mentioned in the table above to receive the drops.

After receiving the drops, make your way to the Twitch rewards page to claim them. The campaign kicks off on September 25, the day Phantom Liberty goes live.