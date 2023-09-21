All new Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty weapons (2.0)

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is just around the corner, and fans are looking forward to this DLC's fresh content. This expansion introduces a previously unexplored section of Night City, where players will need to go on a high-stakes mission to rescue the NUSA president in Dogtown. Phantom Liberty is expected to offer gamers the opportunity to invest in a new skill tree, advanced technology, and Cyberware.

So far, seven new weapons have been confirmed for this expansion, and they're all solid picks for your new journey. Take a closer look at each of the fresh killing machines in Phantom Liberty below.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty weapon guide: All new weapons

1) Grit (Auto Pistol)

Grit is the new pistol in the new Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Players can look forward to wielding a new auto-pistol called Grit in the new Phantom Liberty expansion. This weapon resembles a compact auto pistol, is somewhat reminiscent of a Uzi, and comes equipped with an extended magazine for increased firepower.

Its appearance shares some similarities with the Slaught-O-Matic from Cyberpunk 2077's base game, featuring an extended magazine and a snub barrel. This gun's Illegal classification suggests that it may be subject to restrictions or regulations in the title unless obtained through the black market.

2) Hercules (Special Weapon)

Hercules is a special weapon resembling a flamethrower (Image via CD Projekt RED)

One of the most interesting new weapons featured in Phantom Liberty's trailer is the Hercules. While its exact nature isn't clear, this firearm seems to resemble a flamethrower-type weapon, indicated by the darkened burn marks on its barrel. This also suggests that it may involve some form of incendiary or high-temperature ammunition.

Moreover, this weapon's orange material potentially indicates it might use a unique ammunition or fuel mechanism. Unlike other options on this list, it isn't marked Illegal.

3) Order (Shotgun)

This new shotgun features bulky attachments and a sinister design (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Order is a new double-barreled shotgun that stands out due to its intimidating and heavily modified appearance. This weapon features bulky attachments, barbed wire wrapped around its structure, and a distinctive red spray-paint finish.

Like some other weapons in this expansion, the Order is marked as Illegal, suggesting that it may only be acquired through Cyberpunk 2077's black market.

4) Osprey (Sniper Rifle)

The new Osprey rifle is an ideal weapon for long-range combat (Image via CD Projekt RED)

The Osprey is a powerful new addition to the weapons lineup for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion. This sniper has a design that resembles heavy-duty anti-tank rifles, with its magazine located at the back of its handle. For those unaware, this is a common design choice in heavy-caliber rifles to help with stability and recoil control.

This sniper rifle is all-black and comes with a large magazine and scope, making it well-suited to stealthy and long-range combat. The Osprey is one of the few weapons on this list not marked Illegal.

5) Rasetsu (Sniper Rifle)

Rasetsu is the second sniper rifle in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Another sniper, the Rasetsu features a sleek and unconventional rifle design. Unlike the sleek and stylish appearance of traditional military rifles, it looks more like a railgun sniper, which hints at how it could be compatible with advanced cyber-tech enhancements.

A unique feature of this weapon is its foldable mounting leg, which ensures improved stability and accuracy when firing. Unlike the compact Osprey sniper rifle, the Rasetsu is longer and chunkier, representing its potential to unleash powerful shots capable of penetrating heavily armored enemies.

6) Thermal Katana (Melee)

The Thermal Katana is perfect for melee combat fans (Image via CD Projekt Red)

This Thermal Katana in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion is perfect for players who are fans of melee combat. It needs no introduction, as this bladed weapon fulfills the desires of many players who have longed for a Katana with the same thermal features as the Mantis Claws. The Thermal Katana features a unique design with its glowing red blade.

7) Warden (SMG)

The Warden is a new SMG in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Warden is the lone SMG entry in this Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion, and it features a vibrant yellow paint job. Like some other weapons introduced in this list, it is labeled as Illegal.

The SMG appears to have undergone extensive modifications, which include a modded barrel and an attached battery pack. These elements give the impression that the Warden is a hybrid of a hardware store tool and a powerful submachine gun.