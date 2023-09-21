Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Ranged combat guide (2.0)

The Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Phantom Liberty update has introduced a significant overhaul to some of the existing systems and mechanics in the RPG. While there are many returning features in ranged combat, there have been some new additions that add a bit more variety to the gameplay.

So, there are many in the community who are quite interested in learning more about how ranged combat will work after 2.0. This is especially true if they are playing the title on a console.

Hence, today’s Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over everything that one needs to know about ranged combat in 2.0.

How does ranged combat work in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)?

Ranged weapon guide (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

To be able to use a ranged weapon, you will first need to have it equipped. Press Y or Triangle, based on the console you are playing on. You will be able to cycle through all of your quick-slotted weapons using the same button and then double-tapping Y or Triangle will make V sheathe the weapon.

If you press R2/RT, you will hip-fire the weapon. If you press and hold L2/LT you will aim down the sights while shooting. If you are behind cover, aiming down the sight will allow you to peek.

You can reload your weapon by tapping Square/X or the weapon will reload automatically once it runs out of bullets.

Make the most of the quick-access menu in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

You will be able to cycle through weapons from the quick-access menu by pressing Y/Triangle only when you have them slotted in. Further, you can only have three weapons available at a time in the quick-access menu and this includes both melee as well as ranged weapons.

You will be able to press and hold Y/Triangle to bring up the quick-access menu, and then cycle through all of them and pick the one you wish to use. This is how you select Mantis Blades and Gorilla Arms as well; these are not Cyberware that you can cycle through as a weapon, they need to be selected separately.

How does Stamina affect ranged combat in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)?

Stamina measures the amount of endurance that V has in the game, and managing it has become much more important in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty with the version 2.0 update.

Both ranged weapons attacks, as well as melee attacks, consume Stamina. The amount that is utilized will directly depend on the type of weapons that you are using; the heavier the weapon, the more the Stamina it will consume.

Different Ranged weapons consume different amounts of Stamina (image via Cyberpunk 2077)

Stamina regeneration will also depend on weapon weight. If you are using Shotguns, Light Machine Guns, and Heavy Machine Guns, then your stamina regeneration will be much lower than that of a Pistol or a Handgun.

Additionally, the lower your Stamina gets, the lower your accuracy will be with ranged weapons. The further the enemies are from you, the harder it will be to have good aim.