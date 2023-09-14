The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty update promises to revamp the game’s combat, pushing it to new heights. As detailed in the recent Night City Wire livestream, Game Director Gabriel Amatangelo has detailed new combat perks and character weapon customization. The game has much to offer, with new cyberware and weaponry allowing for diverse experimentation.

A summary of the changes to combat has been listed below, for reference.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s observations.

All you need to know about the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty combat changes

As part of the Phantom Liberty story DLC expansion and 2.0 version update, the game will receive a series of tweaks to further refine the experience in both Night City and Dogtown. Some of these changes and additions are not locked to the DLC and can be experienced by all players as part of the version 2.0 free update.

Six new weapons

Six new weapons enter with the version 2.0 update (Image via CD Projekt Red)

A short segment of the Night City Wire showcased the following new weapons headed to the game:

Order : This weapon resembles a heavily modified shotgun, capable of firing multiple rounds.

: This weapon resembles a heavily modified shotgun, capable of firing multiple rounds. Grit : The Grit is a handgun with a short muzzle, likely boasting high ammo capacities and deadly firepower.

: The Grit is a handgun with a short muzzle, likely boasting high ammo capacities and deadly firepower. Warden : This particular submachine gun has been deemed illegal. It is very likely to be a rare endgame item.

: This particular submachine gun has been deemed illegal. It is very likely to be a rare endgame item. Osprey : The Osprey is a sniper rifle, capable of taking down targets with precision from great distances.

: The Osprey is a sniper rifle, capable of taking down targets with precision from great distances. Hercules : As part of the Special weapon series, the Hercules resembles a Thompson submachine gun, complete with a disc-like magazine.

: As part of the Special weapon series, the Hercules resembles a Thompson submachine gun, complete with a disc-like magazine. Rasetsu: This is also a sniper rifle that has been heavily modified to have a compact form factor, without compromising on performance.

In addition to these six, several more weapons are expected to be revealed during the official release of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

Reworked perks

The new Perk Skill Tree (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Perks have been completely reworked in Cyberpunk 2077. Players can choose from stat upgrades such as HP or defense - or more exotic perks, such as stealth/assassin builds. The updated perk system offers a ton of experimentation, effectively letting players craft their individual playstyles.

Showcased perks include the ability to deflect bullets with a blade, along with new finishers. The new perks can be unlocked via a Skill Tree.

Relic Skill Tree

The Relic Skill Tree in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Another new addition to Phantom Liberty is the Relic system. The Relic Skill Tree is unlocked within the first few missions of the upcoming DLC. Song So Mi unlocks the system as a gesture of goodwill, leaving it up to the players to fully upgrade the Skill Tree.

The Relic Skill tree lets players use a variety of mods that allow for additional effects, thus complementing and amplifying your existing cyberware. Furthermore, it has been mentioned that the Relic system can be used to exploit enemy cyberware as well, although the details about how to do so are still unknown.

Updated cyberware

New cyberware mods in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Cyberware mods have also been completely redesigned, offering a series of upgrades and modifications that can be freely swapped at any Ripperdoc visit. Further information regarding the updated cyberware is awaited.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is scheduled to be released on September 21, 2023, for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.