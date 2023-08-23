The upcoming Phantom Liberty story expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 is set to offer players brand-new skills, weapons, upgrades, and an intriguing storyline that features the return of V and Johnny Silverhand for one last adventure. A recent three-minute gameplay trailer for the expansion was revealed during Gamescom ONL 2023, and eagle-eyed players may already have noticed a series of references to the hit spin-off anime web series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, in it.

This article will offer a closer look at what these Easter eggs are.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Several perks in the Phantom Liberty trailer of Cyberpunk 2077 directly reference Cyberpunk Edgerunners

The silhouette of David Martinez can be seen in this particular screen grab (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - New Ways to Play trailer dropped during Gamescom ONL (2023), bringing with it new information regarding this soon-to-be-released expansion. A particular highlight of that clip was the redesigned perks, offering new abilities and upgrades to allow for a thrilling playthrough of the DLC.

Interestingly, it would seem that developer CD Projekt Red placed several references to Edgerunners within the menu featuring these skills. As depicted via several screenshots, players can find icons featuring Cyberpunk Edgerunners characters: David Martinez, Lucyna Kushinada, and Rebecca in the trailer.

More information regarding these three references and the redesigned perks is unavailable at the time of writing.

Speculating about how these perks would translate into the expansion’s gameplay

CD Projekt Red has not yet officially revealed details regarding the particular perks featured in the trailer. However, fans can speculate about how they'd work in the game based on the Edgerunners show and how things work in this game in general.

David’s perk is likely going to be focused on mobility, making full use of the Sandevistan. Players can expect further refinements to the version of this status effect already present in this game.

Lucy’s perk on the other hand could focus on gunplay and agility, offering a potentially more balanced approach. On the other hand, Rebecca’s perks may be solely focused on DPS with gun-based combat.

CDPR has already embraced the lore of Cyberpunk Edgerunners, adding several of its showcased equipment and weaponry into the current build of Cyberpunk 2077. A notable example would be the Sandevistan, which is fully upgradeable in-game.

Further references and Easter eggs to the beloved show are expected to follow with the release of Phantom Liberty. This information is expected to be made available during launch, with no known plans to reveal them priorly.

Phantom Liberty is the upcoming major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. In it, players take control of V as they enter the dangerous city of Dogtown with Solomon Reed, finding themselves entangled in a sinister political plot. The expansion is due to release on September 26, 2023, across the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.