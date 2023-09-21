Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): Best ways to increase Armor

Armor has become one of the more important core combat stats in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty after this title's 2.0 version update. Higher values related to it will let you survive longer in the field, especially when you are up against enemies that hit very hard and are very tough to take down. However, V’s base armor is rather low, and you will need to follow certain steps to be able to increase this protagonist's total defenses if you wish to have an easier time against some of Cyberpunk 2077's hardest encounters.

Increasing the Armor stat works a bit differently in the new update, which is why several fans are looking for ways to enhance it. Hence, this Cyberpunk 2077 guide will go over how Armor works in 2.0 and also offer some of the best ways to improve it.

How does Armor work in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)?

Armor rating (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

Armor represents the resistance that V presents in this game. It will increase her resistance against all types of damage, which includes damage-over-time effects.

With higher Armor ratings, you will be able to reduce the damage that V takes by 51% percent. This will make her significantly tankier and allow her to survive longer during some of the toughest encounters.

Best ways to increase Armor in Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Here are some of the best ways you will be able to use to increase Armor that V has in this game:

1) Investing in Skeleton and Integumentary system Cyberware

Skeleton and Integumentary system Cyberware will let you stack Armor. Certain enhancements will provide more protection than most; however, they will not be coming with any other associating buffs.

Make sure you are meeting your Cyberware Capacity before looking to stack more Armor with implants.

2) Get more armor from perks

Perks like Licence to Chrom will be able to help you get more Armor in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

This Perk is a part of the Technical Ability attribute line and offers the following buffs:

Level 1: Gain a +10% to all Cyberware stat modifiers

Gain a +10% to all Cyberware stat modifiers Level 2: Gain +40 armor

Gain +40 armor Level 3: Unlocks a new Cyberware slot for the Skeleton. All Skeleton Cyberware will now have boosted stats.

3) Get more Armor from the Engineer skill line

The Engineer skill line offers more base Armor at levels 5 and 25. The best way to level up Engineer is to use grenades and Tech weapons when in combat.

Crafting and upgrading weapons and equipment as well will let you increase Engineer levels.

Upper and lower garments will affect armor (image via Cyberpunk 2077)

4) Get Armor from upper-body and lower-body gear

Upper-body and lower-body clothes will often come with an Armor rating that will boost your overall defense. They will also, at times, offer resistance to specific static effects like burn, bleeding, and shock.

So look for armor that will help increase your overall defense as you make your way through Night City.