Is it worth playing Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 before the Phantom Liberty update?

The Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update has brought some brand-new changes to the game. While the basic storyline content remains the same, the update focuses on a completely reworked police and car-based combat system, along with other changes. Not only does this update change how the police react to the player's activities, they function much better.

Coupled with that, the skill tree has been revamped, making it more intuitive when crafting builds. But is it enough to warrant a Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 playthrough before the Phantom Liberty update goes live?

When does the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Phantom Liberty DLC release?

Expand Tweet

The Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Phantom Liberty DLC is set to go live on September 25, which is just around the corner. Since there's no change to the storyline, it might be a wise idea to wait for the DLC to go live. However, it doesn't really make a difference.

While the storyline isn't an incentive for returning players, the game does have a revamped skill tree, which can be effectively used to improve their current builds. Players can use these builds to clear out any remaining side missions or story missions. Not only does this allow them to tie up any remaining loose ends, it also gives them a good chance to test out their builds.

Once Phantom Liberty finally drops, players can take these 2.0 builds into the DLC story and wreak complete havoc. It will make the overall process easier for returning players because they're aware of the intricacies of their build.

It's the same for new players as well. Starting now or once the new DLC goes live does not make any major difference. Although players can skip the main story and head into the Phantom Liberty storyline, it's not a recommended idea. The Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 storyline sets up the events of the DLC very well, so it's important that players understand the implications of their choices while progressing through the story.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, playing through the base game should give newcomers a good idea about the different perks and skills. Since Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 is essentially a role-playing game, builds are important. So knowing how skills complement your builds is crucial for optimum efficiency.

To conclude, it doesn't matter when you start playing the game. If you're eager to get started, there's no harm in doing so, as you can prepare your character to take on the challenges that Phantom Liberty drops. Furthermore, you also get to tune into three brand-new radio stations.