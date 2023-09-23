Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Rogue Romance guide

Cyberpunk 2077 allows players to weave through the concrete jungle of Night City with little to no consequences. The game is all about being a mercenary, as the protagonist, V, will encounter a lot of people who will either request or even demand their assistance. Notably, some of these people can also be romanced. One of the romanceable characters in Cyberpunk 2077 is the legendary fixer named Rogue Amendiares.

Players will meet her in the quest "Ghost Town," which is part of the main questline. As long as the main story progresses, she will be encountered. Here is a quick guide on courting her.

Romancing Rogue in Cyberpunk 2077

Players will first meet Rogue in Afterlife (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The scenario with Rogue is arguably the most unique in-game since it is not V leading the proceedings. Rather, it is Johnny Silverhand acting through them. This means players' choice of interacting with Rogue does not matter until the questline called "Tapeworm" shows up.

Furthermore, pursuing romantic relationships with different characters, such as Judy Alvarez, will not affect this scenario in Cyberpunk 2077. This romance can occur regardless of V's gender or body type.

The option to romance Rogue will show up during the Chippin' In sidequest. During this mission, Johnny Silverhand will seek permission to take over V's body so that he can converse with Rogue. Players will need to agree so that she can be romanced later on.

Once the mission is complete, Johnny will ask permission to take Rogue on a date. Of course, players must agree with his request. Subsequently, call Rogue, who will set an old drive-in theater as the date venue.

Afterward, players will need to pick her up from Afterlife and take her to the location. While the choice of vehicle does not matter, make sure to pick V's best set of wheels.

The date with Rogue will take place at a drive-in theater (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Upon arriving at the drive-in, V will need to fix the projector first. Afterward, Johnny will take control, and their date with Rogue will be underway.

A conversation will take place between Johnny and Rogue, and when she asks what he would have done differently in the past, choose the "Do anything not to lose you" option.

Later on, choose the option to romance Rogue. This is not the end of her and Johnny's courtship, as choosing this path will unlock an extra option for the final Cyberpunk 2077 mission.

Finalizing the romance with Rogue in Cyberpunk 2077

The romance with Rogue will be finalized in the OPP5N1 mission (Image via CD Projekt Red)

In the final mission, known as OP55N1, a conversation will take place between Johnny and V. During the dialog, the option to say, "Think you and Rogue should go" will appear. Choose this option and then select the "[Take pseudoendotrizine] I am. Do your thing, Johnny" afterward. These options will determine your romance with Rogue in the game.

