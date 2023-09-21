Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Judy romance guide

The launch of Phantom Liberty (2.0) marks a new milestone for Cyberpunk 2077 players, with the arrival of new characters and mechanics prompting a new playerbase to become interested in Night City and the adventures of V. In addition to combat, exploration, and breathtaking landscapes, the game has a place for romance.

Among the NPCs you can romance during the game is Judy Alvarez.

How to start a romance with Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

In Phantom Liberty, Judy Alvarez gives you a bunch of missions before you can romance her (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Before starting a romance with Judy Alvarez, you should consider her preferences. The basic requirement for her to be romantically interested is your character having a feminine tone of voice and appearance. If you do not choose these characteristics at the beginning of the game, a romantic relationship with Judy will not be possible.

If you meet the initial requirements, here's how you can foster a romantic relationship with this character.

You will meet Judy early in the game, but she will return to the story in the Automatic Love mission. From thereon, you will receive several missions from her, so pay attention to the phone and accept them all.

In the lake house, you can begin your romance with Judy (Image via CD Projekt Red)

After the Talkin' 'Bout A Revolution quest, your choices are fundamental to a budding romance. In this case, you must make her understand that she can count on you without making any financial demands. You must also ask her to forget about a malfunctioning relic and agree to spend the night with her.

In Pisces, kill the Tyger Claw bosses and Maiko, after which you can start the Pyramid Song quest. Choose to spend the night with her at the lake house. The next morning, you'll have the option to say that this is the beginning of something amazing. Choose this line of dialog to start your romance with Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.

Here are the correct dialog choices for each mission:

Talkin’ ‘Bout A Revolution

You can count on me.

Out of the question.

Forget about it. It's passed.

Pisces

Let's do this.

Do my best. Jack 'em out.

Hold on, think you've gone too far.

Let's cut to the quick. Then kill the Tyger Claw bosses.

What?

You tried to cheat us all.

Pyramid Song

Why not

The beginning of something amazing.

In addition to romance, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0) offers several revamped mechanics. Suffice to say, players have a plethora of content to relish.