The Hunt is just one of many stomach-churning and downright disturbing missions in Cyberpunk 2077.

The worst part is that this is very true to reality. There are people in the world who do sick things and Cyberpunk 2077 tackles a variety of those topics.

People face addiction, mental illness, and see sick actions unfold on the news every day. Cyberpunk 2077 shows players that the future isn't much different. The Hunt is a side quest that makes players feel good and sick at the same time.

How to complete The Hunt side quest in Cyberpunk 2077

The Hunt is a Cyberpunk 2077 side quest with River Ward, taking place after I Fought the Law. River now trusts V and is requesting help with a bit of a touchy subject. A serial killer has been caught and it turns out, he was kidnapping young boys.

River Ward's nephew, Randy, is one of many missing individuals and he believes the serial killer is to blame. V is tasked with helping River find his nephew and any other potentially missing kids.

Image via CD Projekt RED

Advertisement

Start the mission by waiting for River at the marked location. He will arrive in his vehicle. Enter his car in order to begin a conversation. When the conversation ends, V and River will arrive at the police lab.

Find a way to get into the lab. A Technical attribute of 12 allows V to open the door in the alley. Otherwise, players will see a new marker showing where to climb. V will have to climb some containers, drop into a garage area, then enter through a window.

Image via CD Projekt RED

Once inside, just search around until one of the lab workers appears. A conversation will take place, but ends with River and V having to leave. Next stop is to River's family.

Meet with Randy's mother. All of the Cyberpunk 2077 dialogue choices here lead to the same outcome. V and River will be allowed access to Randy's bungalow in order to search his belongings.

Image via CD Projekt RED

Advertisement

Use the Cyberpunk 2077 scanner to search for clues and way to unlock Randy's cabinet. On the cupboard in the kitchen, there is an orange key. It unlocks the file cabinet. This reveals a game sent to Randy with a shipping address on it. Then scan the laptop under Randy's bed.

Pick the right password, which happens to be Liberum Arbitrium, and access the computer. Read through the messages and learn of a suspicious webpage. View the webpage and click through it.

Image via CD Projekt RED

Talk with Randy's mother again and agree to help River. If V does not agree, this Cyberpunk 2077 quest will simply end here and be considered a failure. After waking up, V will take on a Braindance.

Scan for clues in the three Braindance segments, which will find the location of the serial killer's secret base of operations. Afterwards, Edgewood Farm will be revealed as the location. Head there with River.

Image via CD Projekt RED

Advertisement

Avoid the turrets and mines as best as possible to approach the barn. Climb to the roof and drop in. Head to the end of the barn and turn off the Braindance machine. Now, V and River will help the victims.

Image via CD Projekt RED

Remove the masks and check to see if the victims are alive. Once done, River will yell for assistance. Help him remove the mask from Randy. This saves him and keeps him alive. NCPD will arrive and the Cyberpunk 2077 mission will end with some additional dialogue.