How to complete Cyberpunk 2077's I Fought the Law side quest

The I Fought the Law side quest is a relatively long quest with multiple steps, but one that's worth doing in Cyberpunk 2077.

To obtain the quest, Life During Wartime in the main Cyberpunk 2077 questline needs to be completed. Then, I fought the Law will make itself available to players automatically. Elizabeth Peralez calls up the player and requests a meet up along with her husband.

The meeting spot is in The Glen, and once there, the pair explain the case. Mayor Lucius Rhyne has died, and they want the player to investigate the cause.

A public story makes the death appear like a heart attack, but the investigation will tell the truth. They believe his death is linked to Cyberpsycho attacks and his cuts toward the police department in Cyberpunk 2077.

Braindance in the I Fought the Law Cyberpunk 2077 side quest

Players will begin the investigation by scrutinizing a shard that provides the needed braindance. Like any other braindance in Cyberpunk 2077, players should inspect every angle and watch the full tape to find any potential leads in the braindance.

Scanning should initially reveal Deputy Major Weldon Holt, and around him, players should be able to find audio clues to continue the search. Peter Horvath will also be identified walking in soon after the others leave, and his hints conclude the search within the braindance.

Once the braindance is exited, players can make their way back to the Peralez couple, and a dialogue choice can be made. At this point in I Fought the Law, the choice doesn't have much weight but is instead a step in the next direction for the Cyberpunk 2077 quest.

Detective River Ward in I Fought the Law

Next, players should make their way to Detective River Ward, who is informed of the case to investigate the Mayor's death in the I Fought the Law quest. For River Ward to cooperate, players must tell him that they are working with the Peralez couple on the case.

River Ward will meet the player in a car and give out his information on the case. He reveals that Peter Horvath is the potential Cyberpsycho who attacked the Mayor. With that info, players need to question Peter's boss and then contact River's CI.

With River's CI, players need to question Neil about the Red Queen's Race club. When he's told that Igor sent the player, he'll try to escape. River Ward stops him, and after questioning, the club's location is revealed. On the other hand, Peter's boss admits that he has been acting strange after going to jail.

The Queen's Red Race in I Fought the Law

After fighting off or talking to Tyger Claw members at River's car, it's time to get to the club. Once all the way through the initial warehouse and the police taped containers, an elevator is available. The player and River Ward make their way down, nearing the conclusion of the Cyberpunk 2077 side quest.

Evidence is found to show that a lousy braindance is the killer of the Mayor, and it may have been at the hands of Detective Han. Players should leave and confront Han in a section where the end will be decided.

Cyberpunk 2077 players can turn in the quest to the Peralez couple, who agree they need far more security and to be on the lookout. The I Fought the Law mission is done after that in Cyberpunk 2077.