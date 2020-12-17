Cyberpunk 2077 has some interesting side missions that can take a dark turn.

Happy Together is a Side Job that can be done pretty early in the Cyberpunk 2077 story. It is a naturally occurring scene when players exit V's apartment and descend the Megatower.

There are two endings to Happy Together. One can be considered a happy ending, no pun intended. The other is a bit gruesome and is one of many ways Cyberpunk 2077 touches on the harsh reality of depression, addictions, and more.

How to complete the Happy Together side quest in Cyberpunk 2077

After V leaves their apartment and takes the stairs down, players will notice a couple of NCPD officers banging on another apartment's door. They're asking for the resident to open up. Stick around and listen to the dialogue from two of the many cops in Cyberpunk 2077.

Eventually, V can speak to them. They will reveal that the resident is Barry, a former officer who quit the force after witnesses some less than desirable events. They were Barry's co-workers and will ask V, as his neighbor, to check in on him.

Interact with Barry's apartment door to knock. He won't let V in, but will eventually come around. Cyberpunk 2077 players can skip forward in time a few hours for the next step in the quest. After those few hours pass, knock on the door again.

Barry will open up this time and invite V into his appartment. This is where the different endings to this side quest come into play.

Happy Together - Bad Ending

As V and Barry start their dialogue, the latter will begin to open up about what happened. For the "bad ending," simply select what dialogue options seem to fit this specific playthrough of V. Finish the conversation and head back outside.

Tell the officers about speaking with Barry and they will pay some eddies, as well as V gaining some experience. This is where things take a dark turn. Use the Cyberpunk 2077 feature to skip ahead a few hours once again.

Back at Barry's apartment door will be his former co-workers, the NCPD officers. It will be revealed that Barry committed suicide. The cops will be distraught and not want to discuss things further with V. That's the end of that.

Happy Together - Good Ending

The good ending for Happy Together is much more detailed. It takes Cyberpunk 2077 players a bit further than simple conversation. Once the dialogue begins, select every option available before furthering the talk between V and Barry. These are all optional and will be colored blue.

Barry will open up a lot more about what's got him feeling the way he is. He will mention his friend Andrew and explain where Andrew is buried. Once all of the blue options are spoken and the conversation is done, a new objective "Find Andrew's Niche" will pop up.

V needs to go to the Columbarium to examine Andrew's grave site. V's eye scanner will help find it if it seems lost. Once the grave site has been found, go through the dialogue options with Johnny Silverhand. The choices here don't matter for the outcome.

Return to the apartment building and speak to the NCPD officers. Tell them about Andrew's grave site. They will now understand Barry's depression and how serious his situation is. It wouldn't be Cyberpunk 2077 is more eddies and experience weren't granted after this.

Instead of demanding to be let in, the officers will now knock on Barry's door and show some sympathy. Their demeanor changes and Barry finally allows them in for a conversation. The "good ending" to this Cyberpunk 2077 quest sees Barry live and pushes him to open up to his co-workers.