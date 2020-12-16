Cyberpunk 2077 gives players the choice of a male or female doll to have an interaction with during an important mission.

These two options do not lead to any of the many Cyberpunk 2077 physical relations. Instead, the choice is for a companion for V to speak with and truly open up about their feelings.

This futuristic brothel in Cyberpunk 2077 gives players no choice but to choose either Angel or Skye to advance the story. It truly just determines which doll V talks to when a private booth is booked. Really, nothing else happens between V and Angel or Skye except a conversation.

Do you choose Angel or Skye in Cyberpunk 2077?

Image via CD Projekt RED

The dialogue between Angel and Skye almost plays out word for word no matter who is chosen. Their different personalities, of course, shine through at certain moments, but the reality is that the choice is up to the Cyberpunk 2077 player.

It all depends on who the player wants to hear and look at during the forthcoming scene. The choice should probably depend on how the specific version of V is. Does V like women or men? Does V feel more comfortable confiding in someone of the same or opposite sex?

Those are the questions that should go into the choice and that is really dependent on how the player is playing. Skye is the female doll while Angel is the male doll. This can be confusing, so be sure to remember the names if the choice truly matters.

Image via CD Projekt RED

This seems like one of the more important decisions in Cyberpunk 2077, but it makes no difference as the story progresses. The biggest changes between Angel and Skye, however, is that players are sent to a different booth depending on which is chosen.

The dialogue does very slightly, as mentioned, but the outcome is the same. The information gathered does not change. If the main mission objective is of more importance than this conversation, use the safe word and ask for help from the doll right away.