"Cyberpunk 2077 is like The Matrix with bloopers": Twitch streamer Lirik reviews the game

Popular Twitch streamer Lirik recently shared his thoughts on Cyberpunk 2077 and interestingly compared the game to sci-fi classic The Matrix with bloopers.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most anticipated games of the decade. After overcoming multiple delays and production hassles, the game finally had a worldwide release on the 10th of December.

Despite the enormous hype surrounding Cyberpunk 2077, the major takeaway is that the game has failed to live up to its expectations, owing to a bug-riddled experience and numerous glitches in-game.

This thought was elaborated upon by Lirik during his recent walkthrough of the game, where he explained what went wrong with CD Projekt Red's The Matrix-meets-Blade Runner style magnum opus.

In light of the underwhelming initial response to Cyberpunk 2077, Lirik said:

"See like story-wise, I think that Cyberpunk is there, now this is obviously like not thinking about all the bugs ...the story is so serious, like it's a good story , it reminds me of The Matrix with like, bloopers in the background or something. "

"It's like instead of saying 'Cut, we got it', while they were filming , it's like a bird flew in and they went with that one, that's what throws you off about this game. "

Players and streamers across the globe complained about Cyberpunk 2077's bug-infested gameplay

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most ambitious games to be developed in the last decade and has been dominating headlines ever since it was announced back in 2013.

CD Projekt Red's pet project spent a good seven years stuck in development hell only to overcome all odds and finally hit the shelves recently.

From a futuristic dystopian setting to extensive character customization and even getting Hollywood star Keanu Reeves on board to portray rocker boy Johnny Silverhand, Cyberpunk 2077 seemed to have ticked all the right boxes in the build-up to its release.

However, the launch soon turned into a nightmare as players and streamers across the globe complained about the bug-infested gameplay. Many believe that the makers of the game might have succumbed to pressure, with the overall Cyberpunk 2077 experience feeling a little too rushed.

They should have waited 1 more year to release Cyberpunk — Lirik (@LIRIK) December 14, 2020

The criticism even prompted an apology from CD Projekt Red as they took accountability for Cyberpunk 2077's sub-par gameplay experience so far:

The Matrix is regarded as one of the greatest sci-fi films ever made and ushered in the arrival of The Wachowskis and Keanu Reeves on the world stage.

21 years later, Keanu Reeves finds himself in the limelight yet again, only this time, his stellar turn as Johnny Silverhand might not be enough to save Cyberpunk 2077 from the mire it currently finds itself in.