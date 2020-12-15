How to get into V's secret mansion in Cyberpunk 2077

Fans have recently discovered a hidden mansion in Cyberpunk 2077 with several hints that it belongs to V.

Only accessible through a series of extremely challenging jumps that might require the player to "Save Game" after every individual leap, V's Mansion in Cyberpunk 2077 could be a part of the upcoming free DLC that CD Projekt Red promised.

@CyberpunkGame @LastKnownMeal Just found V’s secret mansion right next to the apartment building. Got some secret clothes as well pic.twitter.com/VbOJvPZQTE — Pluto (@BlackHolePluto) December 15, 2020

Nevertheless, before hotfix patch 1.05 rolls out, the mansion can be accessed by players by going through an extremely glitchy path. On top of being one of the perfect locations for players to hop into in "Photo Mode," V's Mansion contains a ton of loot for players to collect. However, players cannot find any Legendary tier weapon or item here.

So my goal now is getting unobtainable items. Any more challenging ones for me? @CyberpunkGame https://t.co/G0DSMbBdjz#Cyberpunk2077 — soBroken (@s0BrOkEn) December 13, 2020

Here's how players can access V's Mansion in Cyberpunk 2077.

V's Secret Mansion in Cyberpunk 2077

The most important thing that players require to reach V's Mansion in Cyberpunk 2077 is two pieces of cyberware that can be acquired from a Ripperdoc.

It is recommended that players acquire this piece of cyberware attachment from Viktor or "Vik," as he has access to almost all cyberware upgrades available in Cyberpunk 2077 that a player might require.

The series of steps that players need to follow to find V's Mansion in Cyberpunk 2077 is:

The piece of Cyberware that the player would require to pull off this unlisted challenge is the "Reinforced Tendons" attachment available as a leg upgrade. Reinforced Tendons grants a player the ability to perform "double jumps" while mid-air.

Apart from the Reinforced Tendons, players will also need the "Kerenzikov" cyberware installed in their Nervous System. This grants the player the ability to aim and shoot while dodging.

Once these two cyberwares have been installed, the player needs to head over to V's original apartment in Cyberpunk 2077, "Megabuilding H10: Atrium."

After this, the player needs to perform a series of double jumps as portrayed in the video by TagBackTV. This series of jumps will also require the player to perform dodge+jump combos to cover huge distances aerially.

Once the player has completed the series of jumps as shown in the video, players will reach an extremely glitchy corridor which is evidently not a part of Cyberpunk 2077's map yet. The player needs to run all the way across the corridor and head to the right at the end of the passage.

After turning right, players will find themselves facing a wall. However, this wall is just another glitch as players can quiet simply jump through the wall. This is the point where players realize that this entire process is a glitch exploit. The visual effects show a bunch of floating automobile shadows as well as unrendered animations.

Following this, the player needs to run all the way around until the building where V's Mansion is located can be seen. At this point, players are advised to create a "Save Game" file as the following part requires extreme precision to execute without dying.

Once the building is in sight, players need to perform a drop and repeat the dodge function to move forward. As it is a massive drop, there's ample time for players to execute multiple dodges mid-air. However, with the ability to perform double jumps, it is advised that players perform the double jump seconds-before they are about to hit the deck. This will help players reduce the damage received from the fall.

After dropping onto the building, players need to head over to the ledge and look downwards. This is the point where players can see V's Mansion properly. Dropping down from the ledge with the help of a mid-air double-jump to reduce fall damage, will place the players right at the gateway of V's Mansion.

After having reached V's mansion in Cyberpunk 2077, players can freely head inside and search for loot. Upstairs in the bedroom is where players will find loot, which suggests that the mansion belongs to V. This loot consists of:

V's Gold-Plated Boots

V's Golden Aviators

V's T-Shirt

V's Pants

However, V's Mansion is not a part of the game yet, but considering the design and massive loot available at the location, it seems certain that V's Mansion will get introduced into Cyberpunk 2077 with the new DLC scheduled for 2021.