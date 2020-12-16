Cyberpunk 2077 players are tasked with a variety of side missions found throughout Night City.

One of the earlier missions given is titled Beat on the Brat. Players are able to take up several fights across Night City. This is one of the longest missions in Cyberpunk 2077, as it will take some time to complete.

Players can't jump right into each fight. Leveling up in order to successfully win each boxing match is a necessity. There are no heals or consumables allowed, no weapons, and no running. Cyberpunk 2077 players need to square up and compete in some good old fashioned fisticuffs in this side mission named after a song by The Ramones.

How to complete every Beat on the Brat mission in Cyberpunk 2077

Kabuki

Image via CD Projekt RED

The Champion of Kabuki is actually a set of twins. They have decided to share a brain and become one in two bodies, however. This is the easiest fight out of them all. The choice is even given to bet some money on the outcome.

Advertisement

The trick for this Cyberpunk 2077 fight is to constantly be on the move, attack, then move again. This will make it so the twins are stacked together and can't maneuver themselves. Avoid the double team, focus on one, then take on the other.

Arroyo

Image via CD Projekt RED

The Cyberpunk 2077 Champion of Arroya is a tough battle. Players will have to face Buck, a war veteran who will bet money and can be coaxed into putting his high level sniper rifle on the line. His mechanical arm and leg do some serious damage. This fight calls for dodging constantly.

Make him miss, then do a strong attack to leave him vulnerable for some quicker strikes. Keep doing this until he's defeated. Then afterward, be ready for another battle. When he loses, he will have his friends attack. This only happens if the sniper is up for grabs.

Glen

Image via CD Projekt RED

The Champion of the Glen step in Cyberpunk 2077's Beat on the Brat sends players to take on Cesar. In this fight, he will bet his car on the fight. His signature attack can take V out in as little as two hits, but it is very obvious to see it coming. As he begins to blur, dodge to the right and circle around him.

Advertisement

This leaves him open for some hits. Land a few solid shots to the head and then keep some distance. Rinse and repeat. Gorilla Arms and Recovery Implants can actually be used in this fight if they are installed.

After, Cesar will reveal his wife is pregnant and begs for V to let him keep the money and his car. It is up to the player to either take both, take one, or let Cesar keep both the money and the vehicle. Note that it is one of the nicer rides in all of Cyberpunk 2077.

Animals

Image via CD Projekt RED

Rhino is the Champion of the Animals, found in Rancho Coronado. Cyberpunk 2077 players need to get past the bouncer by either intimidating him or sneaking around the northeast side of the building and entering that way. This is a simple boxing match with no wagers or stakes.

It is one of the hardest, however. Rhino is a massive human being that can run through V with ease. Like the other battles, a strong attack will break any blocking and leave Rhino open for some more hits. It's going to take a while as her health is incredibly high.

The easiest option here is to just shoot the place up. There is another side mission in Cyberpunk 2077 known as For My Son that takes place here. If V kills everyone in sight, including Rhino, the difficult fight can be skipped and Coach Fred will simply call and provide the victory by default.

Advertisement

Finale

Image via CD Projekt RED

The finale of the Beat on the Brat mission in Cyberpunk 2077 sees V take on Razor. Razor's abs are his weak spot, so follow the steps from the other fights and aim here. Dodge, block, and get those strong attacks in to open Razor up for some damage.

This happens in the ring with Coach Fred, Viktor, and a ton of spectators. His signature move is a leaping Superman Punch. When he jumps, dodge out of the way and give him a hit. Remember, since it is in the ring, there is less room to maneuver so make each movement count.

V is also given the option to throw this fight and let Razor win. There are no rematches to do this over, but throwing the fight gives V some extra money. Street Cred earned is way less though. Try it out, save the Cyberpunk 2077 file, then reload if the outcome isn't appealing.