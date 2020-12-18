How to complete the Shoot to Thrill side quest in Cyberpunk 2077

The Shoot to Thrill side quest isn't as expansive as some in Cyberpunk 2077, but it's worth pursuing for the reward alone.

Shortly after players start Act 2 of Cyberpunk 2077, they should receive a phone call from the gun shop owner, Wilson. In their conversation, Wilson reveals he's trying to boost the shop as it hasn't been doing well lately. His idea to bring in some new business is to hold a shooting competition.

Wilson wants V to be part of the shop's shooting competition, which is far less dangerous than most quests in Cyberpunk 2077. Shoot to Thrill rather than shoot to kill, in this case.

Shoot to Thrill in Cyberpunk 2077

The first suggestion for Cyberpunk 2077 players receiving this quest is to get there as soon as possible, especially pistol users. The reward given by Wilson is a great pistol, but it doesn't scale with the player level and is rather static. This means that regardless of the player's level, the weapon level will remain the same when the quest is completed.

Wilson's gun shop is on the same floor and complex as V's apartment room. In that regard, it shouldn't be too difficult to find the location for Shoot to Thrill. If the elevator is taken, gamers can head straight ahead of the elevator and into the shop, where Wilson will be waiting to begin the competition.

When players speak to him, he'll give out advice on how exactly to win. The competition has everyone shooting targets simultaneously, and a score of at least 40 is needed to clinch the event.

Wilson suggests that the player shoot targets in the lanes of other competitors to get the most points. Shooting targets multiple times gives players points, so they shouldn't be afraid of firing more than once.

Image via CD Projekt Red

In a competition such as Shoot to Thrill, fast firing and precise weapons can prove to be the best. That means something like an accurate pistol or a rifle like the Copperhead. Weapons like revolvers, low ammo submachine guns, or snipers should be avoided.

If players get 40 points and win the competition, they get the M-10AF Lexington pistol. Anyone upgrading reflexes and investing perk points into handguns will surely want the reward. With the gun in hand, the Shoot to Thrill quest gets completed within Cyberpunk 2077.