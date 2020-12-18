Sony de-lists Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store; what does it mean for players who own the game?

For what now seems like an eternity ago, Cyberpunk 2077's first teaser was released to the masses. It ended with an ominous message: "Coming: When It's Ready," which has now been used to fuel countless memes on the topic.

The biggest story of 2020 in gaming is definitely Cyberpunk 2077, which was always going to be the case given the amount of hype behind it. However, perhaps no one could have expected the kind of headlines that would dominate the internet surrounding the game.

Cyberpunk 2077, while still playable on PCs, is a whole another story on last-gen consoles. It sports low-res textures, game-breaking bugs, and overall performance issues on these gadgets.

After the studio, CD Projekt Red, put out a statement apologizing to fans and supporting their need for refunds, Sony seems to have doubled down. SIE has now de-listed the game from PlayStation Store, but players who own the game can still play it on their consoles

What does Sony pulling down Cyberpunk 2077 from PS Store mean for players who own the game?

From what I understand, after asking around, it looks like CD Projekt RED could still release patches for people who own Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4/PS5 and have not asked for a refund. — Patrick Klepek (@patrickklepek) December 18, 2020

De-listing a game essentially means that players will not be able to purchase it from the PlayStation Store. According to journalists, gamers who already own the game on their PS4s or PS5s will continue receiving support from the studio for patches and performance fixes.

Rest assured, player's copies of Cyberpunk 2077 will run on their consoles, with CDPR hopefully able to fix many of its issues in the coming weeks. In the roadmap laid out by the studio, the game will shortly be receiving a patch.

Furthermore, two large patches have been planned for January and February. However, CDPR, in its statement, has clarified that the performance on last-gen consoles won't resemble that on high-end PC's or next-gen consoles but will still be decent enough.