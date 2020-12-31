Will there be DLC added to Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 will certainly be adding DLC in the future, but how those additions look will change as time goes on.

DLC in Cyberpunk 2077 is a given at this point, despite much of the mess that has gone on. The first addition that players should expect will come in the form of free DLC that was confirmed by the developers as well as a message at the end of the launch trailer for Cyberpunk 2077.

The message made mention of all that the developers at CD Projekt Red have learned from their past experiences on The Witcher 3 expansions such as Hearts of Stone of Blood and Wine. After making mention of the major DLCs to come, the free additions were confirmed first for Cyberpunk 2077 in a message that followed.

"But before we get there, we’ll first be kicking off our free DLC program in early 2021. Just like with The Witcher 3, expect an assortment of free DLC packs to begin hitting Night City, dropping a bunch of cool stuff that’ll inject even more life into the world of the dark future. We hope you’re looking forward to them."

After The Witcher 3 dropped in 2015, a whole bunch of free additions dropped one at a time. The packs included all kinds of small features like new side quests, alternate outfits for characters, and a host of new finishing moves for Geralt to use on his enemies.

Cyberpunk 2077 and the DLC to come

The original message given to fans about the upcoming free DLC said that the program would begin in early 2021. That date was already vague, and it's very likely that the timeline could've changed.

It's no secret that Cyberpunk 2077 hasn't had the best launch, especially on last gen consoles. Even on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, the game is still technically a last gen version, so the bugs still exist. When the message for the DLC was released, the coming storm for Cyberpunk 2077 hadn't yet become so public.

With all of those fixes needed, it's possible that DLC plans have been pushed in order to bring the game up to quality across all platforms. However, if the free DLC program does release in early 2021, then it's possible that the expansions will also be on track for a steady release. But Cyberpunk 2077 fans will have to wait a bit before any more official information is released.