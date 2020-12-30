Cyberpunk 2077 is receiving yet another patch to ensure it runs smoothly across the board.

Patch 1.06 saw a variety of bug fixes for Cyberpunk 2077. It tackled missions not working, game-breaking crashes, as well as save-file corruptions.

Here is the full list of changes: https://t.co/z7vI1cCQri pic.twitter.com/TYFqC7Kv4d — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 23, 2020

Update 1.07 appears to be more of the same. While there are no specifics such as patch notes just yet, it can be assumed this patch will fix up Cyberpunk 2077 for consoles and arrive shortly.

When is the Cyberpunk 2077 1.07 update release date?

An apology from the Cyberpunk 2077 team hints and what patch 1.07 will entail as well as when it will arrive. It states a patch to fix a lot of issues will arrive in January. That will more than likely be this upcoming patch.

Cyberpunk 2077 updates have been known to release on Fridays. The next upcoming Friday happens to be New Year's Day. Unfortunately, update 1.07 will probably not be pushed out on that day.

Instead, there are a couple of possibilities. It could arrive early the following week in order to make up for the missed Friday release. Otherwise, it could follow the Friday format.

That would mean Cyberpunk 2077 won't receive the 1.07 update until Friday, January 8, 2021. Those are the most likely options. Cyberpunk 2077 fans won't have to wait too long, but may have to wait regardless due to the holiday.

What will patch 1.07 fix?

Patch notes are not available for the next Cyberpunk 2077 as of yet. It can be speculated what exactly the update will cover, though.

It is expected that this update will focus on PlayStation and Xbox issues for those Cyberpunk 2077 versions. Console versions have seen an extreme amount of crashes.

Glitches such as being stuck in conversations, NPCs disappearing so a mission cannot continue, and much more, have been a big issue. This upcoming patch will probably not solve everything, but a start is a start.