Cyberpunk 2077 has opened up curious minds toward trying other futuristic games on the market.

It is not a new concept at all. Cyberpunk 2077 is not the first game to tackle a tech-based future where corporations, authority, and ruffians collide. It has put its own spin on it, however.

Several games are very similar to Cyberpunk 2077, whether it be the RPG elements or physical setting. For those wanting more of what Cyberpunk 2077 can offer, there are plenty of choices out there.

5 best futuristic games like Cyberpunk 2077

#5 - Mass Effect

Image via Bioware

The entire Mass Effect series has sort of fallen off in terms of popularity over the years. A new game is in the works, though, hoping to bring back to the spark. It is not as similar as Cyberpunk 2077 like some other games, but it features a lot of the same elements.

The choices made effect the greater story. There are large areas with sprawling communities. The RPG functions of Mass Effect alone make it a must play series.

#4 - Fallout 4

Image via Bethesda

Fallout is set in a different type of future than Cyberpunk 2077. The future in Fallout 4 is bleak and desolate. This game resembles the CD Projekt RED title more than some might imagine. It's first-person action, RPG elements, gameplay, and visuals are all very similar.

While the futuristic settings are vast opposites, there are several pieces of both games that strike a resemblence.

#3 - Watch Dogs: Legion

Image via Ubisoft

The latest chapter in the Watch Dogs saga takes place in a near future representation of London, England. Since the second Watch Dogs, technology has advanced greatly in-game, with automation and AI being front and center.

Watch Dogs: Legion has players enter stealth-based situations and all out gunfights. The premise is very similar to that of Cyberpunk 2077.

#2 - Mirror's Edge

Image via DICE

Mirror's Edge and its sequel Mirror's Edge Catalyst are two of the most underrated games ever. The original Mirror's Edge revolutionized first-person game play with its free running, choices of using a gun or not throughout the whole game, and beautiful architecture seen through the eyes of the main character. While this game sees a much more clean future compared to Cyberpunk 2077, the corruption and dastardliness are aplenty.

#1 - Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Image via Eidos-Montréal

The Deus Ex series may be the reason Cyberpunk 2077 was ever able to succeed. It is quite the mirror to Cyberpunk 2077. Mankind Divided, the most recent entry in the franchise, has players take control of a cybernetically enhanced character.

The city of Prague is much like Night City with its side missions, bustling interior, and sheer detail. The cyberpunk genre belongs to Deus Ex and any Cyberpunk 2077 fan needs to pay their respects to the series.