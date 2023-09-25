Songbird is Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s most important character. Few netrunners, if any, can compete with her skills, and many want to know if you can romance this particular character.

Song So Mi is a federal agent and personal netrunner for President Myers of the NUSA, and it’s through her that V gets tangled up in the Phantom Liberty business to start with. She promises V perhaps the most important thing anyone possibly could: A cure for the Relic that is slowly eating away at his brain.

It’s a possibility that the information in this article could change. If something new comes to light about romancing Songbird in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, we will update accordingly. However, here’s what is currently known about romancing the netrunner.

Can you romance Songbird in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

You cannot romance Songbird in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. It’s going to be unfortunate news to many people, but it’s been stated by CD Projekt RED developers earlier this year that there will be no new romance options in this expansion.

The point of this expansion is to create a tense spy thriller, which they certainly did. While you have several talks with Songbird throughout the expansion, you only interact with her in person a few times.

All of these instances are crucial moments in the game, which we will not go into as they contain intense amounts of spoilers. However, the only thing on Song So Mi’s mind is saving the President and getting out of Night City. She does promise a cure to V, as well, but her primary objective is to leave forever.

Who is Songbird in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

In the modern day, Songbird (Song So Mi) is a netrunner and serves as an intelligence analyst for the FIA. She’s also the most important asset the NUSA has, as President Rosalind Myers’ right hand.

She has capabilities as a netrunner that few people in Night City can match, and that makes her desired by many. She also played a part in setting up Solomon Reed, as was seen in one of the story trailers for the expansion. This is one of the events leading to the FIA agent being a sleeper in Night City.

At the start of the Cyberpunk expansion, Song So Mi is one of the nine people on Space Force One, as it gets shot down over Dogtown. After the crash, she would reach out to V, offering a promise of freedom from the Relic.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is now available worldwide, bringing with it an intense spy thriller story to the already rich world of Night City. You can find our review here if you want to know how we rated it and the 2.0 update.