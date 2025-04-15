Can you upgrade to the Days Gone Remastered version with PS Plus membership?

Players with an active PS Plus membership will not be eligible for the $10 upgrade for Days Gone Remastered. The remaster will be released on April 25, 2025, for PlayStation 5 and PC. It would have been convenient for subscribers to avail of this upgrade for a measly fee, but the option is not available.

The remastered version features new content and gameplay features and is the definitive way to experience the game.

PS Plus members can't get the discount for Days Gone Remastered

PlayStation Plus subscribers are going to have to pay for the enhanced version of the game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

While this sounds like a wasted opportunity to drive up subscriptions, the only way for you to avail the discount on Days Gone Remastered is if you own either the physical copy or the digital version.

PlayStation Plus subscribers avail monthly games and access an extensive library of first-party games, but a discounted upgrade path won't be possible for them.

A few digital editions are available on the PlayStation Store with prices ranging from $39.99 to $49.99. The digital deluxe version is the most expensive edition, and it comes with a few features exclusive to the PlayStation 4, like dynamic themes. However, it also shares the same premium price tag as the remastered version, but it does not have any special features and extras.

This is a good way to encourage players to buy a game outright or keep physical versions close by (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The cheapest digital version only comes with the full game for only $39.99, and you can purchase that ahead of time and then spend an extra $10 for the upgrade. You can also buy used physical copies.

Days Gone Remastered is the definitive version

The PlayStation 4 version was holding the game back from its fullest potential (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

While the original version has had its fair share of problems, the developers at Bend Studio ironed out all the wrinkles and made it stable. The PC version indicates that Days Gone could have been better if it were optimized, and the developers now have the opportunity to put out the game they wanted.

While the PlayStation Plus subscription allows you to play a large collection of games, it doesn't give you the benefit of upgrading to the best version.

Essentially, you must purchase Days Gone to be eligible for the $10 upgrade, and the remastered version will not be coming to PlayStation Plus anytime soon. If you have access to a physical version, you can just slide it in and pay for the upgrade.

Days Gone Remastered will be released on April 25, 2025, for the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms.

