Can you download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update on an iOS device? 

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update

PUBG Mobile Lite's 0.17.0 update has been released officially. It has added a lot of new exciting features to the game like the Payload Mode, as well as a new companion- Falcon. Along with these changes, new vehicles and weapons have also been introduced in the game.

The update is available to download on the Android app store- the Google Play Store. Now, the question that lingers in everyone's mind regarding the game is 'How to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update in an iOS device'. In this article, we take a look at the same.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update in iOS devices

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update in iOS device (Credits: Guru Ghantal)

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile, which was developed specifically for players with low-end devices. The game is available for only Android devices at the moment, and there is no way by which you can download it on an iOS device. Thus, it is impossible to install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update on iOS devices.

Most iOS devices are capable of running the PUBG Mobile game smoothly, and this could be the reason behind the non-availability of the game on Apple smartphones. Although it might be released in the future, there has not been an announcement yet regarding this.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update Features

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update Features (Credits: REBLOTECH)

The update has been made available in the Google Play Store, and the size of the update is around 192 MB.

Here is the complete list of the new features that have been included in PUBG Mobile's 0.17.0 update:

Fly Like a Falcon

Payload Mode

New Vehicles

Super Weapons

Winners Pass Perks

Personal Space Updated

Other Improvements

