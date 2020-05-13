PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update for Android: APK download link

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update download link

PUBG Mobile Lite, the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile battle royale game has finally received its 0.17.0 update. With the arrival of the new update, the game has received several new additions across sections.

In the mode selection, a brand new Payload mode has just been added to the Arcade segment while another interesting addition is that players can now purchase the Falcon pet under the shop section.

Apart from this, the details about all the other changes brought about in the game can be read in the article below -

Yet another notable aspect of the development is that the size of the PUBG Lite 0.17.0 update is around 192 MB for Android devices. For the new players, the size of the game will be around 500 MB.

Players can download the 0.17.0 version from the Google Playstore. However, for those who are unable to download the update, the steps below will help to install the game via an APK file.

Steps to Download and Install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update APK

Download link of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update APK: https://bit.ly/2AozNal

Download the OBB files of the game from the above link. Open file manager on your phone and click on downloaded file Android_Litetrunk_No73_0.17.0.11047_Shipping_Google_CE.signed.shell.apk Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet, by navigating to settings>safety and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources. Once the installation of the APK file gets completed, create a new folder "com.tencent.iglite" in Android/OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory Open the PUBG Mobile Lite app and enjoy the game.

As mentioned earlier, the size of the update is around 192 MB. Therefore, make sure to check that your device has enough storage space to accumulate the game. In case the downloaded file shows an error such as "There was a problem parsing the package", then consider downloading both the APK and OBB files and install them again.