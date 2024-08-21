The Cannon in Clash of Clans is the first defensive building unlocked at Town Hall 1. It can target a single target at a time and does point damage. These defensive buildings deal moderate damage and have a high firing speed. They can also be leveled up to level 21 as of the time of writing. However, do note that cannons only target ground troops and can't attack any airborne enemies

This article explores the uses of the Cannon in Clash of Clans and gives you an overview of its two modes.

More on Cannon in Clash of Clans

Stats of a level 11 Cannon (Image via Supercell)

Modes

Trending

The cannon in Clash of Clans is only available in the home village. Additionally, Builder Hall has a similar defense building called the Double Cannon. Nevertheless, The Home Village Cannon has two modes:

Normal Mode: It is the default mode of the cannon, and it will stay in this mode unless it is Geared Up. Normal Cannon has moderate damage and a high attack rate. Geared-Up Cannon: A Cannon can be geared up if it is level 7 (level 4 for the Double cannon in the Builder Hall). A geared-up cannon looks like a Double Cannon, and it has increased damage compensated by a low fire rate.

Additionally, at level 16 two level 21 non-geared cannons can be combined to create a Ricochet Cannon. The cannonballs from this cannon bounce between enemy troops.

Also read: 5 best Hero Equipment for attack in Clash of Clans

Best ways to use Cannon in Clash of Clans

Cannons do moderate damage but have a high attack speed. This allows them to easily counter low hitpoints troops like Goblins, Wall Breakers, and Archers. Therefore, all cannons should be placed toward the outside of the village, to keep small units from slipping in.

Mortars work well with Cannons as these defenses can cover for each other's blind spots. For instance, Mortar cannot attack troops that are closer to it, which the Cannon can cover. On the other hand, a Mortar has a greater range and can take care of troops in the distance.

Cannons do not target air units. Therefore they should be placed within the range of other defences like Archer Towers and Wizard Towers. Additionally, the geared-up Cannon cannot counter swarms due to its low fire rate.

Cannons only attack one unit at a time. Hence, to defeat it, send a tank troop, which the Cannon can lock onto. Then, deploy small units to attack it.

More on Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!