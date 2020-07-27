CarryMinati: Age, real name, net worth, height & more

Ajey Nagar, famously known as CarryMinati, is an Indian YouTuber, gamer, streamer and songwriter. He is famous for his funny roasts, diverse commentary and reaction videos. He also streams games and has a separate channel for the same.

CarryMinati was born on 12th June 1999 in Faridabad, Haryana, and completed his schooling from Delhi Public School, Faridabad, though he finished his Class 12 via distance learning. Ajey was into YouTube from a very early age, and started his channel in 2010 when around 11 years old. He named his channel Stealth Fearzz and uploaded football tips and tricks videos on it.

In 2014, he created a second channel, Addicted A1, which he used to make commentary videos and mimic actors. After a failed attempt at his initial ideas, Ajey named his channel CarryDeol and started uploading gameplay roast videos. He later changed the name of the channel to CarryMinati.

Ajey also uses his alternate channel, which is relatively new, to livestream his games. The channel was created in 2017 and named CarryisLive. He plays games like PUBG Mobile, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Left 4 Dead 2 and Overwatch.

For those interested in more details about CarryMinati, let's take a look.

What is CarryMinati’s age and height?

CarryMinati is from Faridabad (Image via starsunfolded.com)

Ajey is 21 years old, and is 165 cm, or 5 feet 5 inches, tall.

Advertisement

What is CarryMinati’s net worth?

CarryMinati (Image via YouTube channel BeYonD Nick)

CarryMinati is a very-popular internet personality, and as of today, has 24.1 million YouTube subscribers on his primary channel and 6.78 million subs on his second channel. He has 9.2 million Instagram followers as well, which shows his strong social media presence.

A majority of Ajey’s income comes from YouTube. However, he also makes good money from his sheer social media influence through sponsors and ads. His net worth is estimated at $3.8 million, which is roughly 27 crore INR.