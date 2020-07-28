CarryMinati's PUBG Mobile ID, settings, setup & more

Ajay Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, is a famous Indian content creator and streamer known for his roasting and gaming skills. He is the most-subscribed individual creator in the country, with over 24.1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, CarryMinati. His gaming channel, CarryisLive, has over 6.81 million subscribers, where he streams different games like PUBG Mobile, Resident Evil, CS: GO etc.

He also found a place in the Time's 10 Next Generation Leaders 2019 list. CarryMinati holds a total of five Youtube Creator Awards, including two Silver Play Buttons (CarryMinati and CarryisLive), two Golden Play Buttons (CarryMinati and CarryisLive) and one Diamond Play Button for CarryMinati.

For those whose interest has piqued at the mention of his gaming channel, let's take a look at CarryMinati's gaming details.

CarryMinati's PUBG Mobile ID, settings and stats

CarryMinati's PUBG Mobile details (Image Credits: Pinterest)

He is an emulator player and here are his complete PUBG Mobile details:

Account Details

Character ID: 545247961

545247961 In-game Name (IGN): Khalidjamonday

Camera Sensitivity

Third Person Perspective no scope: 20%

20% First Person Perspective no scope: 104%

104% Red Dot, Holographic sight: 20%

20% 2X Scope: 15%

15% 3X Scope: 27%

27% 4X Scope: 11%

11% 6X Scope: 14%

14% 8X Scope: 4%

ADS Sensitivity

Third Person Perspective no scope: 9%

9% First Person Perspective no scope: 9%

9% Red Dot, Holographic sight: 5%

5% 2X Scope: 7%

7% 3X Scope: 27%

27% 4X Scope: 11%

11% 6X Scope: 14%

14% 8X Scope: 8%

Gyroscope Sensitivity

Third Person Perspective no scope: 120%

120% First Person Perspective no scope: 84%

84% Red Dot, Holographic sight: 108%

108% 2X Scope: 90%

90% 3X Scope: 75%

75% 4X Scope: 60%

60% 6X Scope: 50%

50% 8X Scope: 42%

CarryMinati's PC Setup

Central Processing Unit (CPU): Intel i7–8700K

Intel i7–8700K Graphics Processing Unit (GPU): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 TI DUKE 11G

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 TI DUKE 11G Random Access Memory (RAM): G.Skill F4–3600C17D-32GTZR 32 GB

G.Skill F4–3600C17D-32GTZR 32 GB CPU Cooler: Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240R Addressable RGB (MLX-D24M-A20PC-R1)

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240R Addressable RGB (MLX-D24M-A20PC-R1) Motherboard: MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC LGA 1151 Intel Motherboard

MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC LGA 1151 Intel Motherboard Monitor: LG 34 inch Curved 21:9 Ultrawide and DELL S2240L 21.5 inch LED-Backlit Monitors

LG 34 inch Curved 21:9 Ultrawide and DELL S2240L 21.5 inch LED-Backlit Monitors Solid State Drive (SSD): Samsung 970 EVO Series MZ-V7E250BW

Samsung 970 EVO Series MZ-V7E250BW Hard Disk Drive (HDD): Seagate 2TB ST2000DX002

Seagate 2TB ST2000DX002 Case: Cooler Master MasterCase H500P ATX MCM-H500P-MGNN-S00

Cooler Master MasterCase H500P ATX MCM-H500P-MGNN-S00 Power Unit Supply: Corsair RMX Series RM850X — 850 Watt

Corsair RMX Series RM850X — 850 Watt Headphones: Sennheiser HD 598 SR Open-Back

Sennheiser HD 598 SR Open-Back Mouse: SteelSeries Rival 110 62468

SteelSeries Rival 110 62468 Mouse Pad: Steel Series Gaming Surface Mouse Pad (Black)

Steel Series Gaming Surface Mouse Pad (Black) Keyboard: Razer Black Series RZ03–01760200-R3M

Razer Black Series RZ03–01760200-R3M Microphone: Blue Microphone 988–000094 (Space Grey)

Blue Microphone 988–000094 (Space Grey) Camera: Logitech 960–000764

