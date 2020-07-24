Cars in Fortnite: How will vehicles work in the game- Fuel details and more

Epic Games has left the fans waiting yet again as they announced that the highly anticipated Fortnite cars update has been delayed.

Many believed that after cars failed to appear in the v13.30 update, they would definitely make an appearance in the days to come.

But it seems like they still aren't ready to go according to Fortnite's latest tweet:

Fender bender? #NoSweat.

Run out of gas? That's not covered.



Our lawyers are currently sweating the policy details and fixing typos like 'otter coverage' instead of auto coverage. Due to this, many vehicles got taken for inspection.



Expect a few weeks until we're road ready. pic.twitter.com/6YdPara80q — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 23, 2020

This has led to speculation that cars have now been postponed to August:

My speculation is that cars will arrive with v13.40, in two weeks. Sometime around August 4-6. — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) July 23, 2020

While the recent development has left the Fortnite community disappointed, there is still lots to look forward to.

A host of information regarding cars has been provided by data miners.

Fortnite Cars: All that we know so far

Fortnite cars have been trending ever since Epic teased the presence of cars in Season 3. Since then, information related to cars is being constantly updated as the days pass.

It is believed that there will be four types of cars, as initially stated by HYPEX - the Whiplash, Prevalent, Mudflap and Bear.

New posters teasing the upcoming cars:



T_Poster_V_Advert_Bear

T_Poster_V_Advert_Mudflap

T_Poster_V_Advert_Prevalent

T_Poster_V_Advert_Whiplash pic.twitter.com/NdtEGkXQxt — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 30, 2020

These cars will have the following features:

Small Car - Whiplash

Max Fuel Capacity: 100

Fuel Per Second when driving: 0.375

Fuel Per Second when boosting: 5

Min Fuel at spawn: 40

Max Fuel at spawn: 100

Medium Car - Prevalent

Max Fuel Capacity: 100

Fuel Per Second when driving: 0.5

Fuel Per Second when boosting: 5

Min Fuel at spawn: 40

Max Fuel at spawn: 100

Large Car - Mudflap

Max Fuel Capacity: 150

Fuel Per Second when driving: 0.75

Fuel Per Second when boosting: 9

Min Fuel at spawn: 50

Max Fuel at spawn: 150

Truck - Bear

Max Fuel Capacity: 100

Fuel Per Second when driving: 0.333

Fuel Per Second when boosting: 10

Min Fuel at spawn: 80

Max Fuel at spawn: 100

What do the latest leaks say?

According to a series of leaks by data miner VastBlast, Fortnite cars are expected to have the following updated features:

Car Info:

There will be 3 categories of cars (small,medium,large).



Max Health Values:

-Small: 800

-Med: 1000

-Large: 1200



Fuel Usage:

-Small: 0.375/sec (100 max cap, 4min & 45s)

-Med: 0.5/sec (100 max cap, 3min & 30s)

-Large: 0.75/sec (150 max cap, 3min & 30s) — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) July 23, 2020

-Car Leaks Part 1-



Types of drivable cars:

-BasicSedan

-SportsCar

-PickupTruck

-SemiTruck



More types (but these ones are possibly scraped):

-PoliceCar

-TaxiCab

-BasicCar (most likely same as sedan)

-BasicTruck (most likely same as pickup)

-BigRig (most likely same as semi) — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) July 22, 2020

Car mechanics, speed and damage

From gaining materials on contact to the possibility of performing brake skids, a lot is being said about the cars. The tweets also revealed information regarding the cars' in-built mechanics and speed capacity:

-Car Leaks Part 2- (thread)



(1/3)

-Mechanics:

--You gain metal when you hit stuff (similar to brute).

--You will be able to do Tire Skids (min speed of 20).

--You will be able to do Brake Skids (min speed of 10).

--There will be handbrakes that are useable. — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) July 22, 2020

(2/3)

--Max speed will be around 28-45 (could change based on car type).

--Vehicles will have around 500 health.

--You can eject from a vehicle after being hit for 50 damage.

--Hitting a player will impulse them.

--You can refuel using the Gas Pumps and/or the Petrol Jerrycans. — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) July 22, 2020

The damage potential which cars can inflict has also been provided, which surely seems like a fun strategy in eliminating competition:

(3/3)

-On explode:

--Deals 800 damage to buildings.

--Deals 200 damage to players (close range).

--Deals 50 damage to players (long range). — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) July 22, 2020

When are cars expected to release?

With Fortnite issuing a statement that it could take a few more weeks for cars to release, you could expect cars around the first week of August.

With the water level dropping yet again and the emergence of gas stations, the stage seems to be set for cars to take over the world of Fortnite.

What cars could look like in Fortnite

You can take a look at the Fortnite Cars preview in the video below: