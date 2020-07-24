Cars in Fortnite: How will vehicles work in the game- Fuel details and more

Epic Games has left the fans waiting yet again as they announced that the highly anticipated Fortnite cars update has been delayed.
Many believed that after cars failed to appear in the v13.30 update, they would definitely make an appearance in the days to come.
But it seems like they still aren't ready to go according to Fortnite's latest tweet:
This has led to speculation that cars have now been postponed to August:
While the recent development has left the Fortnite community disappointed, there is still lots to look forward to.
A host of information regarding cars has been provided by data miners.
Fortnite Cars: All that we know so far
Fortnite cars have been trending ever since Epic teased the presence of cars in Season 3. Since then, information related to cars is being constantly updated as the days pass.
It is believed that there will be four types of cars, as initially stated by HYPEX - the Whiplash, Prevalent, Mudflap and Bear.
These cars will have the following features:
Small Car - Whiplash
- Max Fuel Capacity: 100
- Fuel Per Second when driving: 0.375
- Fuel Per Second when boosting: 5
- Min Fuel at spawn: 40
- Max Fuel at spawn: 100
Medium Car - Prevalent
- Max Fuel Capacity: 100
- Fuel Per Second when driving: 0.5
- Fuel Per Second when boosting: 5
- Min Fuel at spawn: 40
- Max Fuel at spawn: 100
Large Car - Mudflap
- Max Fuel Capacity: 150
- Fuel Per Second when driving: 0.75
- Fuel Per Second when boosting: 9
- Min Fuel at spawn: 50
- Max Fuel at spawn: 150
Truck - Bear
- Max Fuel Capacity: 100
- Fuel Per Second when driving: 0.333
- Fuel Per Second when boosting: 10
- Min Fuel at spawn: 80
- Max Fuel at spawn: 100
What do the latest leaks say?
According to a series of leaks by data miner VastBlast, Fortnite cars are expected to have the following updated features:
Car mechanics, speed and damage
From gaining materials on contact to the possibility of performing brake skids, a lot is being said about the cars. The tweets also revealed information regarding the cars' in-built mechanics and speed capacity:
The damage potential which cars can inflict has also been provided, which surely seems like a fun strategy in eliminating competition:
When are cars expected to release?
With Fortnite issuing a statement that it could take a few more weeks for cars to release, you could expect cars around the first week of August.
With the water level dropping yet again and the emergence of gas stations, the stage seems to be set for cars to take over the world of Fortnite.
You can take a look at the Fortnite Cars preview in the video below:
