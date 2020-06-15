Casetoo's PUBG Mobile ID, setup, stream equipment and more

Presenting the details of Casetoo's PUBG Mobile ID, setup and more.

Casetoo is a popular PUBG Mobile content creator from India.

Casetoo's PUBG Mobile ID revealed

PUBG Mobile is a very popular game around the world. The audience for the game on various streaming platforms is on the rise, and due to that, many content creators have come up.

A lot of people have started making content related to PUBG, showcasing their skills and also trying some in-game challenges. PUBG Mobile has a massive player base in India, and various Indian YouTubers have gained fame since the release of the game. One of them is Casetoo.

Aditya Sharma, also known by his YouTube channel name Casetoo, is an Indian PUBG Mobile content creator. He posts videos of his PUBG Mobile game-play very regularly on his YouTube channel. He recently started his second channel, Kasetwo, where he posts PUBG Mobile related content.

Casetoo's PUBG Mobile ID:

Casetoo's PUBG Mobile ID

The PUBG Mobile ID of Casetoo is 5108853226, and his in-game name is ES丶CASETO۞ī.

casetoo's stats in the current season

In the ongoing PUBG season, Casetoo has a decent KD of 6.28, which is quite good, connsidering the recent changes made to the KD system following the Season 13 update.

Casetoo’s setup to play PUBG Mobile:

Casetoo uses an iPad to play PUBG Mobile. It is assumed that he regularly uses the four-finger claw to play the game.

However, he has also uploaded a video where he used the eight-finger claw.

Casetoo’s YouTube channel:

Casetoo started his YouTube channel in July 2016, but he began creating videos only after the release of PUBG Mobile. He presently has over 1.9 million subscribers and 285 million views on his primary channel.

He started posting content on his second channel quite recently. But within two months, he has gained 100 thousand subscribers and nearly 900 thousand views.

Casetoo's social media accounts:

Casetoo is active on Instagram.

Click here to visit his account.

Here are some of his most popular videos.