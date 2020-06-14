CS: GO: How to get free skins in 2020

Enumerating the ways by which players can earn free CS: GO skins.

Players need to perform specific tasks in order to claim these skins for free.

How to get free skins in CSGO (Picture Courtesy: Bizzer_16/YT)

CS: GO is one of the most popular first-person tactical shooters. The game, which is free to play, has a large player base in India since it was released a few years back. In any First Person Shooter, players long for weapon skins, and CS: GO is no exception.

There is a vast collection of skins in CS: GO, but skins like Dragon Lore can cost a fortune. Not everyone can spend money on opening cases and purchasing skins from the market. So here are a few ways by which players can get CS: GO skins for free.

CS: GO Skins for Free in 2020:

The sites mentioned below are 100% legitimate and trustworthy.

#1: Idle-Empire

Idle-Empire is a very popular GPT site where players can earn gift cards of various CS: GO market places by completing simple surveys, quizzes and claiming daily login rewards.

Players also have an option to withdraw the money in their PayPal account. Also, there is an option for Steam Wallet code.

Click here to visit Idle Empire.

#2: Clickloot

Clickloot, earlier known as Skinsilo, is a popular site/app for getting free CS: GO skins. Its reward mechanism is quite similar to Idle-Empire.

Players can directly withdraw skins from their shop. Various giftcards can also be redeemed such as Steam Wallet code, multiple CS: GO marketplaces vouchers and so forth.

Click here to visit Clickloot.

#3: CSGOPoints

The CSGOPoints is also remarkably similar to the two other sites mentioned above. However, in CSGOPoints, there are a number of service providers to earn points. Players can exchange their points for steam gift codes and skins.

Click here to visit CSGOPoints.

These sites, as mentioned earlier, are get-paid to sites, and players have to perform specific tasks to get the CS: GO skins for free.