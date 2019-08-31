CD Projekt Red is now a "dual franchise" studio; will focus on both "The Witcher" and "Cyberpunk"

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 9 // 31 Aug 2019, 01:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red's latest financial report indicates that the studio is moving towards a more "dual franchise" business model, where it will be equally focusing on their two major franchises, The Witcher and the Cyberpunk 2077.

According to the report:

Managing two separate major franchises (The Witcher and Cyberpunk), along with several independent development teams, enables the Company to conduct parallel work on several projects and smoothens its long-term release schedule. This migration towards a dual-franchise model supported by several independent product lines also permits optimization of manufacturing and financial activities, mitigates important risk factors and makes it easier for Company employees to seek professional fulfillment.

This statement, and this newly adapted business model of the company, does indicate that the studio might be planning on releasing more games in both The Witcher and the Cyberpunk universes, which is great news for fans of either franchise.

After the release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, CD Projekt Red confirmed that the story of Geralt of Rivia is over and the studio will be moving on to different projects. However, we now know that CD Projekt Red is not done with The Witcher universe as a whole just yet. Who knows? We might be getting another game soon, this time possibly focusing on Ciri or some other character from the universe.

This business policy also coincides with the one that Rockstar Game has been religiously following in the past decade or so, focusing only on two of their biggest franchises which are Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto. This has been pretty profitable for the studio as both of the franchises are immensely popular which does give them an unavoidable advantage of not starting a new IP from scratch.

CD Projekt's Red next big game is Cyberpunk 2077 which is coming out early next year. The Studio recently confirmed that it is removing the traditional gender option when it comes to character creation, rather it will only allow one to choose their character's "body type."

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.