Certain Affinity might be developing the long-rumored Battle Royale mode for Halo Infinite

Game development studio Certain Affinity is rumored to be developing a brand new game mode for Halo Infinite, which is speculated to be a battle royale mode for the popular multiplayer game.

Halo Infinite, the latest iteration of Xbox’s flagship franchise, has gained massive popularity since its launch, with over 20 million players. The game blends the elements of a physics-based fast-paced shooter with high octane gunplay to present an amazing package for both competitive as well as casual players. Paired with a free-to-play multiplayer model and balanced microtransactions, this makes the game a top choice for new and old players of the franchise.

A battle royale mode for the title has been rumored for quite a while, and with Certain Affinity rumored to be developing a new game mode for the title, it might finally become a reality.

Halo Infinite might get a Battle Royale mode soon, developed by Certain Affinity

Certain Affinity, a video game studio in Austin, Texas, was not only founded by ex-Bungie developers, but has been collaborating with Bungie on Halo titles since Halo 2. The Texan studio also co-developed Halo Infinite alongside 343 Industries.

Certain Affinity, a long-time Xbox collaborating studio, was recently rumored to be developing a “Monster Hunter-like” co-op game for the Xbox. However, it seems like that might not be the only new content Certain Affinity is developing for the publisher, as the studio is also rumored to be working on something big for Halo Infinte, which might just be the long-rumored Battle Royale mode.

Nibel @Nibellion



Currently slated for a 2023 reveal with a 2024 release



windowscentral.com/report-certain… Rumor: according to Windows Central sources, support studio Certain Affinity is developing a Xbox exclusive title that is described as 'Monster Hunter'-esqueCurrently slated for a 2023 reveal with a 2024 release Rumor: according to Windows Central sources, support studio Certain Affinity is developing a Xbox exclusive title that is described as 'Monster Hunter'-esqueCurrently slated for a 2023 reveal with a 2024 releasewindowscentral.com/report-certain… https://t.co/zvI6BU0egJ

Over the last half-decade, the battle royale genre has established itself as one of the most popular. From Call of Duty Warzone to Apex Legends, the action-packed genre is easily one of the most played in the modern generation.

Nibel @Nibellion Also, interesting for Halo gang: apparently Certain Affinity is developing a brand-new Halo Infinite game mode as well (which might be the long rumored BR mode?) Also, interesting for Halo gang: apparently Certain Affinity is developing a brand-new Halo Infinite game mode as well (which might be the long rumored BR mode?) https://t.co/xiJacdup3X

If a Battle Royale mode does come to fruition, it will certainly be interesting to play. The game mode will blend first-person action with physics-based movements to create an interesting blend of genres.

Also Read Article Continues below

The brand new game mode by Certain Affinity, which might just be a Battle Royale mode, could even debut as soon as Season Two of the game, currently slated for summer 2022.

Edited by Atul S