  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "Challenge me, mortals!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 926 (Saturday, January 18, 2025)

"Challenge me, mortals!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 926 (Saturday, January 18, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jan 17, 2025 21:32 GMT
Surgeon Shen in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Surgeon Shen in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for January 18, 2025, are now available. This game presents distinctive puzzles related to the champions' icons, quotes, lore, abilities, and skins. Thus, a deep knowledge of the diverse champion pool in League of Legends is crucial for successfully solving the puzzles.

The Quote puzzle from the 926th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Challenge me, mortals! I am here!"

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Xayah, Aatrox, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 926th edition (January 18, 2025)

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 18, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Xayah
  • Quote: Aatrox
  • Ability: Nasus; Bonus: Passive (Soul Eater)
  • Emoji: Vi
  • Splash Art: Shen; Bonus: Surgeon Shen

The answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated January 18, 2025, is Xayah, a distinguished champion recognized for her role in the ADC position within League of Legends. The Quote puzzle features a significant quotation associated with Aatrox.

The Ability puzzle highlights Nasus' Passive ability, Soul Eater. Conversely, the Emoji puzzle showcases Vi, while the Splash Art focuses on Shen's Surgeon skin.

Also read: LoL patch 25.S1.2 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 925 (January 17): Viktor, Nocturne, Mordekaiser, Kayle, Fizz
  • LoLdle 924 (January 16): Galio, Leona, Viktor, Ivern, Zilean
  • LoLdle 923 (January 15): Veigar, Galio, Skarner, Kayn, Senna
  • LoLdle 922 (January 14): Senna, Neeko, Heimerdinger, Singed, Shyvana
  • LoLdle 921 (January 13): Kog'Maw, Lissandra, Vladimir, Aatrox, Quinn
  • LoLdle 920 (January 12): Nilah, Fizz, Diana, Varus, Bel'Veth
  • LoLdle 919 (January 11): Sivir, Lulu, Maokai, Lucian, Tristana
  • LoLdle 918 (January 10): Aphelios, Vel'Koz, Zeri, Fiddlesticks, Zyra
  • LoLdle 917 (January 9): Lucian, Wukong, Gwen, Udyr, Aatrox
  • LoLdle 916 (January 8): Shyvana, Katarina, Pyke, Illaoi, Vladimir
  • LoLdle 915 (January 7): Lissandra, Gnar, Kalista, Maokai, Heimerdinger
  • LoLdle 914 (January 6): Teemo, Varus, Ornn, Zyra, Pantheon
  • LoLdle 913 (January 5): Blitzcrank, Azir, Lulu, Kalista, LeBlanc
  • LoLdle 912 (January 4): Ziggs, Orianna, Leona, Gragas, Riven
  • LoLdle 911 (January 3): Kayn, Cho'Gath, Renekton, Lissandra, Ryze

The answers to the 927th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 19, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी