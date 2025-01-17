"Challenge me, mortals!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 926 (Saturday, January 18, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for January 18, 2025, are now available. This game presents distinctive puzzles related to the champions' icons, quotes, lore, abilities, and skins. Thus, a deep knowledge of the diverse champion pool in League of Legends is crucial for successfully solving the puzzles.
The Quote puzzle from the 926th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Challenge me, mortals! I am here!"
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Xayah, Aatrox, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 926th edition (January 18, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 18, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Xayah
- Quote: Aatrox
- Ability: Nasus; Bonus: Passive (Soul Eater)
- Emoji: Vi
- Splash Art: Shen; Bonus: Surgeon Shen
The answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated January 18, 2025, is Xayah, a distinguished champion recognized for her role in the ADC position within League of Legends. The Quote puzzle features a significant quotation associated with Aatrox.
The Ability puzzle highlights Nasus' Passive ability, Soul Eater. Conversely, the Emoji puzzle showcases Vi, while the Splash Art focuses on Shen's Surgeon skin.
Also read: LoL patch 25.S1.2 preview
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 925 (January 17): Viktor, Nocturne, Mordekaiser, Kayle, Fizz
- LoLdle 924 (January 16): Galio, Leona, Viktor, Ivern, Zilean
- LoLdle 923 (January 15): Veigar, Galio, Skarner, Kayn, Senna
- LoLdle 922 (January 14): Senna, Neeko, Heimerdinger, Singed, Shyvana
- LoLdle 921 (January 13): Kog'Maw, Lissandra, Vladimir, Aatrox, Quinn
- LoLdle 920 (January 12): Nilah, Fizz, Diana, Varus, Bel'Veth
- LoLdle 919 (January 11): Sivir, Lulu, Maokai, Lucian, Tristana
- LoLdle 918 (January 10): Aphelios, Vel'Koz, Zeri, Fiddlesticks, Zyra
- LoLdle 917 (January 9): Lucian, Wukong, Gwen, Udyr, Aatrox
- LoLdle 916 (January 8): Shyvana, Katarina, Pyke, Illaoi, Vladimir
- LoLdle 915 (January 7): Lissandra, Gnar, Kalista, Maokai, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 914 (January 6): Teemo, Varus, Ornn, Zyra, Pantheon
- LoLdle 913 (January 5): Blitzcrank, Azir, Lulu, Kalista, LeBlanc
- LoLdle 912 (January 4): Ziggs, Orianna, Leona, Gragas, Riven
- LoLdle 911 (January 3): Kayn, Cho'Gath, Renekton, Lissandra, Ryze
The answers to the 927th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 19, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.