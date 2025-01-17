"Challenge me, mortals!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 926 (Saturday, January 18, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for January 18, 2025, are now available. This game presents distinctive puzzles related to the champions' icons, quotes, lore, abilities, and skins. Thus, a deep knowledge of the diverse champion pool in League of Legends is crucial for successfully solving the puzzles.

The Quote puzzle from the 926th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Challenge me, mortals! I am here!"

Xayah, Aatrox, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 926th edition (January 18, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 18, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Xayah

: Xayah Quote : Aatrox

: Aatrox Ability : Nasus; Bonus : Passive (Soul Eater)

: Nasus; : Passive (Soul Eater) Emoji : Vi

: Vi Splash Art: Shen; Bonus: Surgeon Shen

The answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated January 18, 2025, is Xayah, a distinguished champion recognized for her role in the ADC position within League of Legends. The Quote puzzle features a significant quotation associated with Aatrox.

The Ability puzzle highlights Nasus' Passive ability, Soul Eater. Conversely, the Emoji puzzle showcases Vi, while the Splash Art focuses on Shen's Surgeon skin.

Also read: LoL patch 25.S1.2 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 925 (January 17) : Viktor, Nocturne, Mordekaiser, Kayle, Fizz

: Viktor, Nocturne, Mordekaiser, Kayle, Fizz LoLdle 924 (January 16) : Galio, Leona, Viktor, Ivern, Zilean

: Galio, Leona, Viktor, Ivern, Zilean LoLdle 923 (January 15) : Veigar, Galio, Skarner, Kayn, Senna

: Veigar, Galio, Skarner, Kayn, Senna LoLdle 922 (January 14) : Senna, Neeko, Heimerdinger, Singed, Shyvana

: Senna, Neeko, Heimerdinger, Singed, Shyvana LoLdle 921 (January 13) : Kog'Maw, Lissandra, Vladimir, Aatrox, Quinn

: Kog'Maw, Lissandra, Vladimir, Aatrox, Quinn LoLdle 920 (January 12) : Nilah, Fizz, Diana, Varus, Bel'Veth

: Nilah, Fizz, Diana, Varus, Bel'Veth LoLdle 919 (January 11) : Sivir, Lulu, Maokai, Lucian, Tristana

: Sivir, Lulu, Maokai, Lucian, Tristana LoLdle 918 (January 10) : Aphelios, Vel'Koz, Zeri, Fiddlesticks, Zyra

: Aphelios, Vel'Koz, Zeri, Fiddlesticks, Zyra LoLdle 917 (January 9) : Lucian, Wukong, Gwen, Udyr, Aatrox

: Lucian, Wukong, Gwen, Udyr, Aatrox LoLdle 916 (January 8) : Shyvana, Katarina, Pyke, Illaoi, Vladimir

: Shyvana, Katarina, Pyke, Illaoi, Vladimir LoLdle 915 (January 7) : Lissandra, Gnar, Kalista, Maokai, Heimerdinger

: Lissandra, Gnar, Kalista, Maokai, Heimerdinger LoLdle 914 (January 6) : Teemo, Varus , Ornn, Zyra, Pantheon

: Teemo, Varus Ornn, Zyra, Pantheon LoLdle 913 (January 5) : Blitzcrank, Azir, Lulu, Kalista, LeBlanc

: Blitzcrank, Azir, Lulu, Kalista, LeBlanc LoLdle 912 (January 4) : Ziggs, Orianna, Leona, Gragas, Riven

: Ziggs, Orianna, Leona, Gragas, Riven LoLdle 911 (January 3): Kayn, Cho'Gath, Renekton, Lissandra, Ryze

The answers to the 927th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 19, 2025.

