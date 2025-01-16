"Embrace the darkness": League of Legends LoLdle answers 925 (Friday, January 17, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for January 17, 2025, are now available. This game features unique puzzles pertaining to each of the following aspects: icons, quotes, lore, abilities, and skins. Therefore, a comprehensive understanding of the various champions within League of Legends is essential for effectively solving the puzzles.
The Quote puzzle from the 925th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Embrace the darkness."
Viktor, Nocturne, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 925th edition (January 17, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 17, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Viktor
- Quote: Nocturne
- Ability: Mordekaiser; Bonus: W (Indestructible)
- Emoji: Kayle
- Splash Art: Fizz; Bonus: Super Galaxy Fizz
The solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle from January 17, 2025, is Viktor, a notable champion acknowledged for his position in the Midlane of League of Legends. The Quote puzzle includes a prominent quotation linked to Nocturne.
The Ability puzzle emphasizes Mordekaiser's W ability, Indestructible. In contrast, the Emoji puzzle features Kayle, while the Splash Art centers on Fizz's Super Galaxy skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 924 (January 16): Galio, Leona, Viktor, Ivern, Zilean
- LoLdle 923 (January 15): Veigar, Galio, Skarner, Kayn, Senna
- LoLdle 922 (January 14): Senna, Neeko, Heimerdinger, Singed, Shyvana
- LoLdle 921 (January 13): Kog'Maw, Lissandra, Vladimir, Aatrox, Quinn
- LoLdle 920 (January 12): Nilah, Fizz, Diana, Varus, Bel'Veth
- LoLdle 919 (January 11): Sivir, Lulu, Maokai, Lucian, Tristana
- LoLdle 918 (January 10): Aphelios, Vel'Koz, Zeri, Fiddlesticks, Zyra
- LoLdle 917 (January 9): Lucian, Wukong, Gwen, Udyr, Aatrox
- LoLdle 916 (January 8): Shyvana, Katarina, Pyke, Illaoi, Vladimir
- LoLdle 915 (January 7): Lissandra, Gnar, Kalista, Maokai, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 914 (January 6): Teemo, Varus, Ornn, Zyra, Pantheon
- LoLdle 913 (January 5): Blitzcrank, Azir, Lulu, Kalista, LeBlanc
- LoLdle 912 (January 4): Ziggs, Orianna, Leona, Gragas, Riven
- LoLdle 911 (January 3): Kayn, Cho'Gath, Renekton, Lissandra, Ryze
The answers to the 926th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 18, 2025.
