"The sun always rises": League of Legends LoLdle answers 924 (Thursday, January 16, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for January 16, 2025, are now available. This game presents five distinct puzzles that encompass icons, quotes, lore, abilities, and skins. Consequently, a thorough comprehension of the diverse champions within the game is crucial for successfully solving the puzzles.
The Quote puzzle from the 924th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"The sun always rises."
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Galio, Leona, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 924th edition (January 16, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 16, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Galio
- Quote: Leona
- Ability: Viktor; Bonus: E (Death Ray)
- Emoji: Ivern
- Splash Art: Zilean; Bonus: Shurima Desert Zilean
The answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated January 16, 2025, is Galio, a distinguished champion recognized for his role in the Midlane of League of Legends. The Quote puzzle features a significant quotation associated with Leona.
The Ability puzzle highlights Viktor's E ability, known as Death Ray. Meanwhile, the Emoji puzzle showcases Ivern, whereas the Splash Art focuses on Zilean's Shurima Desert skin.
Also read: LoL patch 25.S1.2 preview
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 923 (January 15): Veigar, Galio, Skarner, Kayn, Senna
- LoLdle 922 (January 14): Senna, Neeko, Heimerdinger, Singed, Shyvana
- LoLdle 921 (January 13): Kog'Maw, Lissandra, Vladimir, Aatrox, Quinn
- LoLdle 920 (January 12): Nilah, Fizz, Diana, Varus, Bel'Veth
- LoLdle 919 (January 11): Sivir, Lulu, Maokai, Lucian, Tristana
- LoLdle 918 (January 10): Aphelios, Vel'Koz, Zeri, Fiddlesticks, Zyra
- LoLdle 917 (January 9): Lucian, Wukong, Gwen, Udyr, Aatrox
- LoLdle 916 (January 8): Shyvana, Katarina, Pyke, Illaoi, Vladimir
- LoLdle 915 (January 7): Lissandra, Gnar, Kalista, Maokai, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 914 (January 6): Teemo, Varus, Ornn, Zyra, Pantheon
- LoLdle 913 (January 5): Blitzcrank, Azir, Lulu, Kalista, LeBlanc
- LoLdle 912 (January 4): Ziggs, Orianna, Leona, Gragas, Riven
- LoLdle 911 (January 3): Kayn, Cho'Gath, Renekton, Lissandra, Ryze
The answers to the 925th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 17, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
- What are the Feats of Strength in LoL?
- Atakhan in LoL Season 15
- All Teleport changes in LoL patch 25.S1.1
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.