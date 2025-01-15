"The sun always rises": League of Legends LoLdle answers 924 (Thursday, January 16, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for January 16, 2025, are now available. This game presents five distinct puzzles that encompass icons, quotes, lore, abilities, and skins. Consequently, a thorough comprehension of the diverse champions within the game is crucial for successfully solving the puzzles.

The Quote puzzle from the 924th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"The sun always rises."

Galio, Leona, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 924th edition (January 16, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 16, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Galio

: Galio Quote : Leona

: Leona Ability : Viktor; Bonus : E (Death Ray)

: Viktor; : E (Death Ray) Emoji : Ivern

: Ivern Splash Art: Zilean; Bonus: Shurima Desert Zilean

The answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated January 16, 2025, is Galio, a distinguished champion recognized for his role in the Midlane of League of Legends. The Quote puzzle features a significant quotation associated with Leona.

The Ability puzzle highlights Viktor's E ability, known as Death Ray. Meanwhile, the Emoji puzzle showcases Ivern, whereas the Splash Art focuses on Zilean's Shurima Desert skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 923 (January 15) : Veigar, Galio, Skarner, Kayn, Senna

: Veigar, Galio, Skarner, Kayn, Senna LoLdle 922 (January 14) : Senna, Neeko, Heimerdinger, Singed, Shyvana

: Senna, Neeko, Heimerdinger, Singed, Shyvana LoLdle 921 (January 13) : Kog'Maw, Lissandra, Vladimir, Aatrox, Quinn

: Kog'Maw, Lissandra, Vladimir, Aatrox, Quinn LoLdle 920 (January 12) : Nilah, Fizz, Diana, Varus, Bel'Veth

: Nilah, Fizz, Diana, Varus, Bel'Veth LoLdle 919 (January 11) : Sivir, Lulu, Maokai, Lucian, Tristana

: Sivir, Lulu, Maokai, Lucian, Tristana LoLdle 918 (January 10) : Aphelios, Vel'Koz, Zeri, Fiddlesticks, Zyra

: Aphelios, Vel'Koz, Zeri, Fiddlesticks, Zyra LoLdle 917 (January 9) : Lucian, Wukong, Gwen, Udyr, Aatrox

: Lucian, Wukong, Gwen, Udyr, Aatrox LoLdle 916 (January 8) : Shyvana, Katarina, Pyke, Illaoi, Vladimir

: Shyvana, Katarina, Pyke, Illaoi, Vladimir LoLdle 915 (January 7) : Lissandra, Gnar, Kalista, Maokai, Heimerdinger

: Lissandra, Gnar, Kalista, Maokai, Heimerdinger LoLdle 914 (January 6) : Teemo, Varus , Ornn, Zyra, Pantheon

: Teemo, Varus Ornn, Zyra, Pantheon LoLdle 913 (January 5) : Blitzcrank, Azir, Lulu, Kalista, LeBlanc

: Blitzcrank, Azir, Lulu, Kalista, LeBlanc LoLdle 912 (January 4) : Ziggs, Orianna, Leona, Gragas, Riven

: Ziggs, Orianna, Leona, Gragas, Riven LoLdle 911 (January 3): Kayn, Cho'Gath, Renekton, Lissandra, Ryze

The answers to the 925th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 17, 2025.

