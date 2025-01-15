  • home icon
  "The sun always rises": League of Legends LoLdle answers 924 (Thursday, January 16, 2025)

"The sun always rises": League of Legends LoLdle answers 924 (Thursday, January 16, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jan 15, 2025 22:03 GMT
Shurima Desert Zilean in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Shurima Desert Zilean in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for January 16, 2025, are now available. This game presents five distinct puzzles that encompass icons, quotes, lore, abilities, and skins. Consequently, a thorough comprehension of the diverse champions within the game is crucial for successfully solving the puzzles.

The Quote puzzle from the 924th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"The sun always rises."

Galio, Leona, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 924th edition (January 16, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 16, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Galio
  • Quote: Leona
  • Ability: Viktor; Bonus: E (Death Ray)
  • Emoji: Ivern
  • Splash Art: Zilean; Bonus: Shurima Desert Zilean

The answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated January 16, 2025, is Galio, a distinguished champion recognized for his role in the Midlane of League of Legends. The Quote puzzle features a significant quotation associated with Leona.

The Ability puzzle highlights Viktor's E ability, known as Death Ray. Meanwhile, the Emoji puzzle showcases Ivern, whereas the Splash Art focuses on Zilean's Shurima Desert skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 923 (January 15): Veigar, Galio, Skarner, Kayn, Senna
  • LoLdle 922 (January 14): Senna, Neeko, Heimerdinger, Singed, Shyvana
  • LoLdle 921 (January 13): Kog'Maw, Lissandra, Vladimir, Aatrox, Quinn
  • LoLdle 920 (January 12): Nilah, Fizz, Diana, Varus, Bel'Veth
  • LoLdle 919 (January 11): Sivir, Lulu, Maokai, Lucian, Tristana
  • LoLdle 918 (January 10): Aphelios, Vel'Koz, Zeri, Fiddlesticks, Zyra
  • LoLdle 917 (January 9): Lucian, Wukong, Gwen, Udyr, Aatrox
  • LoLdle 916 (January 8): Shyvana, Katarina, Pyke, Illaoi, Vladimir
  • LoLdle 915 (January 7): Lissandra, Gnar, Kalista, Maokai, Heimerdinger
  • LoLdle 914 (January 6): Teemo, Varus, Ornn, Zyra, Pantheon
  • LoLdle 913 (January 5): Blitzcrank, Azir, Lulu, Kalista, LeBlanc
  • LoLdle 912 (January 4): Ziggs, Orianna, Leona, Gragas, Riven
  • LoLdle 911 (January 3): Kayn, Cho'Gath, Renekton, Lissandra, Ryze

The answers to the 925th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 17, 2025.

Edited by Niladri Roy
हिन्दी