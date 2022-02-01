What are the changes in the new Clash of Clans Clan War League update?

Clan War has been a big reason for Clash of Clans' popularity since its launch. The developers sought to build on the success of this game mode by taking it to a grander scale, leading to the 2018 release of the Clan War Leagues game mode.

Since players first got a taste of the mode in Version 11 of Clash of Clans, it has become one of the most followed aspects of the game. This is why the recent announcement regarding certain changes to the Leagues for February has the community abuzz with anticipation.

Read on for full details on all the changes coming to the mode.

Changes to Clan War League in Clash of Clans for February 2022

A recent tweet on the official Clash of Clans handle has plunged the community into a flurry about the impact these proposed changes will have. First, the bracket size is set to be reduced from 6 Clans to 5, given that February is a shorter month than others, a demand large sections of the community have expressed since the 2018 launch of these Leagues.

The offset from the reduction in bracket size would impact the scale of rewards on offer in the Clan War League, but the developers have added a fix for the same along with the reduction. 2 Extra Bonus League Medals and an extra War Loot will be made available to incentivize active participation in League matches.

This will also be the first step towards easing the process of getting promoted in Clash of Clans, and vice versa, and to make the Leagues more appealing for players, particularly those in lower ranks.

Changes to Promotion/Demotion rules are listed below:

Champion: demote 1, promote 0

Champion 2 - Crystal 1: demote 1, promote 1

Crystal 2 - Silver 2: demote 1, promote 2

Silver 3: demote 0, promote 2

Bronze - Bronze 3: demote 0, promote 3

The above video is the official announcement video for Clan War Leagues. The format has remained largely unchanged since then, and this will be the first major update to have been made to the game mode since its release in Clash of Clans.

After the maintenance period, a two day sign-up period will be announced for the February Leagues. Each Clan will be placed in a group with 5 other clans, toned down from 7 in the past for the shorter month of February, and the members of each will engage in a battle for supremacy over the next eight days.

