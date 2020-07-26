Changing server in COD Mobile: Is it legal?

Millions of players play COD Mobile across the globe. To keep the latency and ping of the game intact, the developers have installed servers for every region.

The players are usually placed on the server which is closest to them. However, some players look for a way to change their in-game server in order to play with their friends from different countries. Hence, there is a constant dilemma that revolves around the legality behind changing servers.

Changing the server in COD Mobile

Official FAQ on the official COD Mobile Helpshift.

According to the official FAQ, the players are placed on the server that is closest to them by default. Hence, they cannot change the existing server or move to a different one.

Many players, in order to work around this problem, use Virtual Private Networks. VPNs let the players mask their IP address and change their location.

However, the use of VPNs is prohibited in COD Mobile. When the same query was made to the official COD Mobile Discord server’s moderators, their reply was

“Using VPN can get you banned”

According to the new anti-cheat system that is implemented by the developers of COD Mobile, the use of VPNs is not allowed in COD Mobile and can lead to a permanent suspension of the account.

Anti-cheat measures laid by COD Mobile

Advertisement

When asked about the liberty to change in-game servers, the server moderators answered:

“Unfortunately no and if you use VPNs you’ll get banned”

Conclusion

The players can’t change their in-game server in COD Mobile. Also, using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to change the server can land the players a permanent ban from the game.

Also Read: How to download COD Mobile Season 9 test server.