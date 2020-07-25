How to download COD Mobile Season 9 test server

The second phase of the public test build or server in Call of Duty Mobile began recently. As per the announcement, the test started on 24th July and will conclude in a week, on 31st July. In this article, we will discuss how players can download the COD Mobile test servers.

What are test servers in COD Mobile?

Test servers or test builds let players check out new content like maps, modes and BR updates before they are added into the global servers of the game.

Players are expected to report bugs and also provide feedback. For this purpose, the developers have added the in-game survey and bug report features.

How to download the COD Mobile public test server/build

Players can download this feature from the link given below:

Click here to begin the download.

The size of the build is 1.7 GB, so players must make sure that they have enough free space on their devices.

Follow the steps given below to install the test server/build:

Step 1: The APK file can be downloaded from the link given above.

Step 2: The 'Install from Unknown Source’ option has to be enabled in the phone's settings; players can skip this step if they have already done so.

Step 3: The APK file has to be installed, which might take some time depending on the device.

Step 4: Players can open the test build and try out the new features before they are put into the global version of the game.

However, it is essential to note that the public test build/server is only for the first 20000 players.

It will not affect the progress of players in the official version of COD Mobile, and also, the data in the test build will be wiped out when it concludes next week.