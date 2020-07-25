Mini Drummer in COD Mobile: All you need to know

The developers of COD Mobile ensure to incorporate new features across various modes so as to provide users with an enhanced playing experience. This was seen when several changes were made in the game thanks to the release of the Season 8 update. Various new skins were brought into the game, alongside a season exclusive gun, DR-H.

Mini Drummer is one of the new features that has arrived in the battle royale mode of the game. In this article, we discuss what it is and how players can use it in COD Mobile.

What is the Mini Drummer in COD Mobile?

Mini Drummer is an item added to the BR mode of the game that provides players rewards when sparkers are used on it.

Picture Courtesy: NNW N/YT

Users will have to light the sparker on the Mini Drummer to get their hands on various rewards.

Location of the Mini Drummer

The Mini Drummer is spread across the map, and players can find it at various locations like Standoff, Black Market and Killhouse. Watch the video below to know its locations:

When the Mini Drummer is sparkled, it shows a tip on the screen, which states: Find treasures and hidden gems galore in the Black Market.

The tip (Picture Courtesy: NNW N/YT)

In the Black Market, players will be able to find a repairable screen, and after finding the tool and repairing it, a recording gets played, as seen below:

According to the recording, Vending Machine and Toy Robots have been added to the game. Presently, there are two vending machines in the Black Market, and players will get guns and ammo from them.

Ammo vending machine in COD Mobile