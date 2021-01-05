Chat improvement features might be on the way in League of Legends patch 11.1 and 11.2

To further improve the gameplay experience, League of Legends will be receiving a lot of minor tweaks to its in-game chat over the next few patch updates.

After the League of Legends patch 10.25 update, the MOBA has been witnessing a bug, where players were forced to double tap “Enter” to get the in-game chat up once a nexus was destroyed.

This is causing many to not be able to write the customary “GGEZ” in all chat before the game exists, and has tilted many players indeed.

Planned changes for League of Legends in-game Chat:

11.1 - Ctrl + A / Drag Select

11.2 - Fix for End of Game double-enter bug

11.2 - Scaling changes (chat will be larger at small resolutions and scale better)



All of these are subject to change yadda yadda.



Happy Chatting! — Jordan Checkman (@CestDommage) January 4, 2021

In a recent tweet, League of Legends’ senior experience designer, Jordan Checkman, talked about the plans that Riot has for the in-game chat system in patches 11.1 and 11.2.

Checkman outlined the following tweaks that will be coming to League of Legends:

However, the developer also pointed out that all of these tweaks are subjected to change. By the time the patches officially roll out, a lot of the proposed tweaks may not make it to the notes, while there is a possibility of having extra changes piling on.

Drag Select system to come in League of Legends patch 11.1

Remember that 70% of LoL players never played a ranked in their lives, and among them 80% are below plat.

Bringing coordination for the 6% that would need it (and I think except very high elo you dont need it anyway) wouldnt balance the toxic vocal it would bring to the others — Nico (@NicoDht) January 4, 2021

League of Legends’ patch 10.25 item and item system overhaul brought a lot of changes to the in-game chat as well. Many players found the new system to be rather unintuitive. In a recent Reddit post players took to the forum to complain about how bad the new chat UI actually was.

League of Legends’ chat system does require a lot of work, and the Drag Select option that’ll be coming in patch 11.1 might just be able to fix some of the issues that players have with the communication tools in the MOBA.

League of Legends patch 11.1 is right around the corner, and it will be introducing season 11, along with a plethora of changes to both items and champions.