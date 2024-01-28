6 cheapest AAA games to play in 2024

As time has passed by, some of the cheapest AAA games have come to light. This is largely thanks to price drops, as it has been several years since these titles launched - almost a decade in some cases. This means that, as modern gamers wait for newer big-budget releases, there are plenty of cheaper alternatives to give a try.

With that said, let's take a look at a handful of the cheapest AAA games available to buy in 2024. Note that this list covers multiplatform games, so each title is available across multiple platforms and is not a platform exclusive.

6 cheapest AAA games available in 2024

6) Metal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain ($19.99)

Although controversial for some plot elements, MGS5 is one of the most popular series entries and also one of the cheapest AAA games out there(Image via Konami)

Starting with Konami's acclaimed open-world stealth game, Metal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain remains popular as one of the genre's peaks. Taking place across the deserts of Afghanistan, players control Venom Snake on a mission to seek revenge. At a current base price of just $20, MGS 5 is one of the cheapest AAA games on the market for the amount of content offered.

While the core fundamentals of sneaky, non-lethal progression will be familiar to series fans, a new sandbox setting allows for a more emergent and dynamic approach to problem-solving and combat. Featuring more advanced enemy AI than ever before, exciting features such as an explorable Mother Base and recruits, among others, make this latest entry still worth checking out.

It is available on PC, PS3, Xbox 360, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.

5) Resident Evil 7 Biohazard ($19.99)

With newer franchise entries out, RE7 pricing has dropped enough to be delegated to the cheapest AAA games section (Image via Capcom)

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard is where Capcom turned the iconic survival horror franchise on its head while bringing it closer to the series' roots of puzzle-solving and exploration. As Ethan Winters, players will explore the Baker's abandoned estate in first-person to track down his missing wife, Mia.

Managing resources, unearthing key items for progression, and facing unnerving threats in combat return from previous entries. However, players can also be stealthy and reduce damage by guarding. Despite its unorthodox exterior for a Resident Evil game, the 2017 entry is renowned for not deviating from what makes the iconic game franchise great.

Grab it on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. A cloud version of Nintendo Switch is also available, but this one does not fit the "cheapest AAA games" bill due to being more expensive than the native versions.

4) Batman Arkham Knight ($19.99)

This game marks the conclusion to an iconic trilogy (Image via WB Games)

Rocksteady has polished its superhero formula to a tee, which is evident in Batman Arkham Knight. The 2015 DC Comics game centers around the titular caped crusader who must tackle a new threat in the form of the Arkham Knight. With a vast open-world Gotham City to explore, the war against crime rages on.

Much of the gameplay loop is identical to past entries, with Batman having access to varied tools to takedown foes - whether through stealth or the action-packed hand-to-hand combat pioneered by Rocksteady. Not to mention, players also have access to the Batmobile, letting them traverse the city's streets at high speeds or engage with enemy vehicles in the fan-favorite tank mode.

Relive the Dark Knight's chronicles on PC, PS4, and Xbox One thanks to a price drop, making it one of the cheapest AAA games currently out from Warner Bros. It is also available on Nintendo Switch as part of the Batman Arkham Trilogy but with glaring performance issues but is more expensive on the hybrid console.

3) DOOM 2016 ($19.99)

The level of cathartic action in DOOM 2016 is still unparalleled (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

For many, the 2016 reboot of ID Software's revolutionary FPS series is one of the best games in the genre to date. The Doomslayer must rise to the occasion and stop an invading demonic threat on a UAC facility on Mars. Of course, fans are not in it for the story, but rather, the carnage, and DOOM 2016 does it like no one else.

Various evil threats attempt to thwart the player, and demolishing into gory bits and chunks never stops being satisfying. The Slayer will find himself armed with a powerful arsenal of weapons, from the terrifying Super Shotgun to the monstrous BFG 9000. Those itching for a rollercoaster of chaos and adrenaline should pick up this one if they haven't yet.

DOOM 2016 is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

2) Just Cause 3 ($19.99)

Absolute carnage awaits at every turn (Image via Square Enix)

Avalanche Studio's Just Cause series has been fairly underrated, and the third entry is perhaps the most popular. It is also one of the cheapest AAA games out there, getting frequent discounts. Protagonist Rico Rodriguez returns to Medici to face off against the dictator General Sebastiano Di Ravello. Featuring a map size of 1000 sq km, it is one of the biggest sandbox environments in all of gaming.

As such, players have various means of going around, from foot and land to air and waterways. The game's grappling hook allows for verticality, while the parachute lets players control their fall across the landscape. The third-person gameplay sees players take on various objectives and set pieces bolstered by a heavy emphasis on destruction physics.

Just Cause 3 is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One systems.

1) Middle-earth Shadow of Mordor ($19.99)

The game is still a lot of fun to play today and is also one of the cheapest AAA games in its series (Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Middle-earth Shadow of Mordor is often touted as the best video game entry in JRR Tolkien's beloved Lord of the Rings universe, and for good reason. Players embark on a quest for vengeance as protagonist Talion, who fuses with the wraith of Elf commander Celebrimbor. This sees the hero tackle enemies in action and stealth scenarios across a sandbox world.

While the gameplay will feel familiar to fans of Batman Arkham, developer Monolith Productions has incorporated a unique mechanic in the form of the Nemesis System. This allows enemy NPCs to react to the player's tactics and even remember past interactions, making for a challenging gameplay loop that will keep players on their toes throughout the campaign.

The game is available on PC, PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, and Xbox One and goes on sale often as well, making it one of the cheapest AAA games that players can get their hands on. However, it is best to avoid the PS3/Xbox 360 versions as they perform poorly.