Check the clues nearby: Genshin Impact Chenyu Vale quest guide

Check the clues nearby is an objective from Genshin Impact's Chenyu Vale World Quest called An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade. This is the third sub-quest or act of Chenyu's Blessing of the Sunken Jade series. Players continue to accompany Little Mao and Fujin to prepare for the Rainjade Rite. You only need to follow the quest navigation to complete the sub-quest, but several puzzles can be tricky to solve.

In this article, Genshin Impact players will learn to complete the "check the clues nearby" objective. You will also learn how to solve the puzzles in "An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade" World Quest.

Genshin Impact: An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade guide

Clear Miasma & Prepare for Rainjade Ritual

Follow quest navigation to reach these locations. (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the quest navigation and explore a cavern where you encounter miasma puzzles. Defeat the spawned enemies (surrounded with blue aura) until you receive a prompt, "The source of the miasma has been exposed! Use your adeptal power to purify it!” at the top of the screen. Look at the miasma and use the Golden Carp Leap ability to cleanse it.

Continue with the quest navigation until you encounter a puzzle in Chenyu Vale: Southern Mountain. As shown in the image above, go to the marked location to solve the stone carving puzzles to trigger a cutscene in Genshin Impact.

Check The Clues Nearby

Interact with these objects. (Image via HoYoverse)

Once again, follow the quest navigation to cleanse another miasma tree to unlock Adeptus Repose. You will have to explore this new hidden sub-region for clues required to complete the sub-quest. There will be a sacred simulacrum when you enter Adeptus Repose. Pick it up and place it on the marked location near the stone slate and huge pot.

Interact with the simulacrum, which provides hints about the stone slate. Investigate the slate, and you will get teleported to a hidden area in Chizhang Wall. There will trigger a brief cutscene dropping tons of Genshin Impact lore related to Adeptus and Chenyu Vale.

Collect 3 Spirit Pearls

Solve puzzle and collect orbs (Image via HoYoverse)

After getting out of the hidden area, the quest navigation will guide you to a pavilion in Mt. Xualin. Collect three Spirit Pearls that can be obtained by solving three nearby puzzles. These new types of puzzles are called Jade Cascade, where you will have to activate the Carp statues using the Jade Hairpin (tree branch).

These are already marked, so players spend more time looking for a solution for these Jade Cascade puzzles. Once you have obtained all the pearls, return to the pavilion and place them in the pillars to continue with the quest.

Defeat Lingyuan

Defeat the final boss (Image via HoYoverse)

Continue with the quest navigation to unlock the new sub-region: Mt. Laixin. You will have to defeat a mini-boss named Lingyuan, which should also complete the Genshin Impact World Quest after some brief cutscene and dialogues.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.