Chess Prodigy GMHikaru blown away by Pokimane's chess skills, says she is not "normal"

In a recent video with Chess Prodigy Hikaru “GMHikaru” Nakamura, Imane “Pokimane” Anys impressed the chess professional with her natural skills.

Due to the popularity of the PogChamps Chess Tournament series, various Twitch streamers/content creators have been trying their hands at chess. In a recent stream, Pokimane was talking about her foray into the game, and explained how she has only recently learned “castling.”

Despite her obvious lack of experience, Pokimane appeared to be very comfortable with the kind of “patterns” that exist in the game. Her skills, keeping in perspective the overall lack of experience, was so impressive, that even GMHikaru was blown away, leading him to comment that she is not “normal.”

GMHokaru impressed with Pokimane’s chess skills, says she is not “normal”

GMHikaru was talking to Pokimane about the game of chess, as the two discussed how so many Twitch streamers/internet personalities have, over the past few months, shown an increased interest in the game.

GMHikaru talked about Pokimane’s chess skills, and said that he was genuinely surprised by how easily she could identify the patterns and potential “checkmates,” even without having played the game for a long period of time.

Advertisement

Pokimane talked about how she has only recently started playing Chess, and had learnt the rule of “castling” only around a week ago. In response, GMHikaru was stunned, and said that it is not normal for people to be able to predict patterns and moves before playing a consistent number of games.

GMHikaru was trying to teach Pokimane the art of “bait moves,” something that she appeared to pick up rather quickly.

“It is not normal if someone hasn’t seen these patterns before. That is not something that someone who hasn’t played many games should be able to spot.”

Although she is not a top player yet by any means, Pokimane could take up Chess next. As can be seen in the video, she has a natural talent for the game and is bound to get better with more practice.